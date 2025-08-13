The tuna bite is on in San Diego

Start the summer with the traditional first fishing trip of the season – if it’s not a tradition, start one.

The prize for the biggest tuna of the day went to Maggie, who needed help showing it off. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A charter fishing boat out of Point Loma in San Diego gets ready to embark on an overnight fishing adventure. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The season has begun. The Yellowtail Tuna bite is on. It’s time to make plans and get it done.

I’ve contacted my closest fishing pals and they’re gearing up for our annual trip to San Diego’s H&M Landing.

My longtime partner, Ol’ Seldom, “The Professor”, will be leading us. He has never missed a trip and won’t be missing this one. He knows the boats, skippers, gear and angling techniques like the professionals. He’s also known for his unfailing patience.

Some of you will remember him from previous columns, but I’ve been asked again how he got his name, Ol’ Seldom.

Well you see, he seldom takes a bath, seldom changes his socks, and seldom has cash in hand when the dinner or drink check comes around, but is always willing and ready to “get the next one.” We really don’t mind if he seldom returns any of the lures, shot shells or tools he borrows; predictability is an important trait. To his credit he is a great fisherman and crack shot on a hunting trip; after all that’s what’s most important.

His wife, Blondie, will be joining us too. She is a paragon of womanhood, with a saintly portion of tolerance. He, and we, are well taken care of when she joins us. Being a great cook, companion, and travel arranger, as well as being accomplished with a fly rod and her 12-gauge Benelli pump, she is our dependable and trusted queen.

Next, we have Walter (never knew his last name). We just call him, “Wally the Whiner.” His theory is that fishing is about whining interspersed with drowning worms. Many of you know Wally and have fished with him, or joined him in the field. He manages to catch enough fish and shoot enough birds to keep him going. Oh yeah, he also has a new Dodge 4X4 Quad Cab which seats six and carries lots of gear. Wally has a great heart and is our friend.

Wally’s friend Maggie will be rounding out the group; she is our helpful and stabilizing force – the rock. She loves to fish, camp and enjoy the great outdoors, but insists on doing it her way. She even outfishes us on a regular basis. We all think she is the fishing god’s favorite and we want to keep her close.

Me, I guess I’m sort of the organizer, cheerleader, observer, chronicler, and official napper; naps on boats or hunting camps are great things, as you all know.

I’ll confess I’m also known as the “chummer” as I usually spend a bit of time hanging over the rail, staring at the deep blue sea and calling the fish to our boat. Pills help and I think I’ll do better this year.

Last year’s trip was a classic and we collectively brought home enough fresh fish to open a market like Seattle’s Pikes Market Place, or perhaps something like the local Pahrump Smith’s seafood counter.

We left the dock late Thursday evening and headed for deep water and the islands. All went well; we had a couple of beverages and settled in.

Ol’ Seldom got his own stateroom for the afore-mentioned reasons, as did the ladies. The rest of us were comfortable in the open berths, I was the first to go to sleep, but awoke several times to Wally’s whining about having forgotten his favorite pillow, the sound of the engine and the sound of the water as we cut through the swells.

Blondie and Maggie made sure we were all comfortable as they shared some of the homemade cookies they had brought along (oatmeal chocolate chip for me).

We all awoke at first light, as the motor slowed and Drew let us all know we were on the spot and to get ready to wet our lines. He had already tested the water by the time we got on deck and had a couple of nice White Sea Bass on board.

Ol’ Seldom took up residence at the starboard stern corner (downwind) while Wally went from bow to stern while commenting about not feeling like he was in the best spot.

Blondie and Maggie watched as Professor Drew demonstrated the preferred set-up for these fine fish. Blondie followed his instructions diligently and settled in near her spouse and patiently focused on the technique while keeping an eye on Ol’ Seldom, as she always does, without letting him know she is watching – a good woman she is.

Maggie had other ideas, though. Someone ‘on-line’ told her Spam luncheon meat was the best bait for White Sea Bass, so she had smuggled a can on board and set out to spear it on an oversized hook and land “the big one.”

Meanwhile, I was slowly coming alive with my second cup of good galley coffee, as I observed from the upper deck. That was, after all, my job. Life was good.

Blondie hooked the first fish and Ol’ Seldom caught one soon after; both are accomplished veteran anglers. Professor Drew’s didn’t count because he was not in the contest.

Drew helped and encouraged, all while regularly bringing in nice sea bass or rock fish.

Wally continued to move next to where the last fish was caught, complaining that he was always “too late or in the wrong spot.” He eventually settled in, decided to quit complaining, put his line in the water and caught a couple of nice fish. He was a happy man because, as he says, “Fishing is about complaining.” He stops only long enough to catch a fish, also being a skilled angler, then continues complaining.

He is a fine fellow and often wins the jackpot for first, largest or most fish landed on deck.

Maggie continued fishing into the late morning, without a fish, but by lunchtime had enough Spam left over for a nice sandwich. She makes the greatest sandwiches and can even make Spam taste good.

Changing bait to a nice lively squid, she hooked into a monster Yellowtail Tuna, first of the season. I awoke to her excitement as all gathered around to offer advice and marvel at the fish’s, and Maggie’s strength. It would make long runs the length of the boat, dive or run for the kelp beds, but she kept the pressure on and brought it to the gaff – her first tuna and a real trophy. She followed that with a couple of large White Sea Bass – well done.

I dutifully congratulated her, took a few pictures and ordered lunch, one of “Cookie’s” great greasy burgers and grease-dripping fries. Yep, life is good.

Final score: Blondie caught the first, Wally caught the most and Maggie caught the biggest.

It’s now time for a new season and my gear is ready, the reels are cleaned and oiled, rod ferrules inspected and resealed where necessary, new line installed and knives sharpened. I’m ready to go. Why don’t you do the same? Get your buddies or family together and start the summer with the traditional first fishing trip of the season - if it’s not a tradition, start one. Besides, you’ll have plenty of time in August to get that hunting trip organized.

See ya out there. Make sure to wave and show me your fish, or tell me about it when you get home.

For more information contact H&M Landing at www.hmLanding.com or call 619-222-1144.

If you have an adventure, a story or a comment send it to dansimmons@usa.net

Wally may be a whiner, or is it wine(r). The only time he's not complaining is when he is in the galley or kitchen. His angling skills are well known, but his culinary skills are renowned, and he is more than welcome on most trips and popular in local hunting camps. Here is a nice tuna Florentine which he calls "tuna and spinach." I might also add that if not watched carefully more than a drollop of white wine goes in the sauce and into Wally.

"Whining Wally's Tuna Florentine "

2 lbs. tuna loin

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. white pepper

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. fresh spinach

3 Tbsp. butter

1 tsp. fresh garlic, minced

2 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. ground mace

1/4 cup white "whine"

1 cup heavy cream

Sprinkle tuna loin with salt and pepper on all sides; sauté spinach in 2 Tbsp. butter; add garlic and other seasonings when spinach is wilted; add white wine and heavy cream; reduce by one-third; add last Tbsp. of butter and stir until well incorporated; set sauce aside to keep warm; melt 1 Tbsp. butter with olive oil; add tuna loin and cook for five minutes on each side or to desired doneness; place whole loin on large serving platter and pour sauce over; serve with a good salad, fresh bread and a good wine.