“They’re the hardest-working players I’ve ever coached” — Trojans secure homecoming league win

The Trojans overcame early mistakes and leaned on their hard-hitting defense and strong run game to earn a 36-12 win over Democracy Prep.

PVHS senior's QB Kayne Horibe (left) and running back Joshua Slusher (middle left) proudly post with the other members of their homecoming court during the Trojans halftime against Democracy Prep. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior OG/RB Preston Dockter continued to be dominant on both sides of the ball, rushing for 76 yards on 12 carries for a touchdown against the Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior ATH/WR/FS Austin Alvarez ran for 42 yards on 13 carries and amounted 48 yards in the air on two receptions in the Trojans homecoming league game against Democracy Prep. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior ATH/WR/FS Austin Alvarez reels in a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kayne Horibe in the first quarter to give the Trojans their first score of the game against Democracy Prep. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The PVHS offense under coach Toby Henry was able to put up 36 points on 197 total net yards Friday night against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior WR/S Lucas Gavenda gains some yards after catch during the Trojans homecoming league game against Democracy Prep. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS offensive coordinator Toby Henry and head coach Thom Walker talk to the offense before their next set against the Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior RB/LB Joshua Slusher ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in his return to the Trojans in their homecoming win over Democracy Prep 36-12. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior running back Joshua Slusher returned to the Trojans in a huge way after sitting out the last two weeks due to concussion protocol. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Amidst a funky first quarter that featured five dropped passes and an opening drive fumble, the Trojans would not let it stop them from pulling away with a 36-12 victory Friday.

The bristling breeze that penetrated the home crowd all evening made way for some nasty hits on the field as the Blue Knights couldn’t seem to escape the insurmountable pressure of the Trojans tenacious defense.

“I love our crowd. When I came here last year, it was so refreshing to see that kind of support. It reminded me of my high school days back in Houston, Texas—small-town football with big-time pride,” Trojans offensive coordinator Toby Henry said. “It’s neat to see that kind of energy here in Nevada. In Vegas, you don’t really get that same vibe.”

While Democracy Prep was the first to jump on the board following a 56-yard pass from senior QB Cameron Lowe to senior DE/TE Dayvone White, the Blue Knights were quickly thwarted with an illegal formation penalty during their 2-point conversion attempt.

The Trojans (4-2, 1-1 3A Southern League) wasted no time answering the Knights first drive with a balanced mixture of the run and pass supported by junior Preston Dockter and seniors Austin Alvarez and Joshua Slusher.

Senior QB Kayne Horibe was able to dial up a pair of passes to Alvarez on the drive, hitting the dual-threat athlete with an open 18-yard pass with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

Returning back to action after being sidelined the last two weeks due to concussion protocol, the Trojans happily welcomed back Slusher as the RB/LB was able to convert the PAT to give the Trojans a 7-6 lead.

“It felt great to play with my brothers again and just to be on the same field as them,” Slusher said. “Our linemen are tough, our running backs are tough, our receivers blocking like they’re tough. Everyone’s just tough. We went play after play with a next play mentality.”

Slusher finished the night with 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while converting four of five point after conversions on special teams.

“Having Josh back is huge. He’s got a high football IQ and handles a lot of our blocking adjustments,” Trojans head coach Thom Walker said. “Plus, his leg is invaluable. Just being able to pound the ball with him and then mix it up with Doc — that’s big for us.”

In a rare contest that only contained 197 total yards of offense for the Trojans, it was mainly the run game that set up the Trojans success that resulted in the win.

The Trojans would quickly force the Blue Knights (2-4, 0-2 3A Southern League) to punt before having to give the ball right back.

A Blue Knights three-and-out and a bad punt would give the Trojans the ball back in great field position on their own 33. Slusher would punch home a 9-yard rushing touchdown up the middle that was set up by runs by Preston Dockter and Horibe.

The Trojans next defensive set would be a blessing and curse as they capped a safety by junior Billy Sparks but lost junior LB/FB Alejandro Rayas to an injury on the same drive.

Following the safety that gave the Trojans a 16-6 lead with 8:39 to play in the second quarter, Dockter would bulldoze his way through the Blue Knights defense, dragging multiple defenders for a 9-yard rushing touchdown. Slusher’s PAT was good to pad the Trojans lead 23-6.

Dockter contributed 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries throughout the evening as the Trojans utilized every running back within arms reach.

“They had two safeties deep for most of the game, so we ran the ball—and it worked. When they came down, we took our shots,” Henry said. “The looks were there—we just have to hit those plays.

The Trojans weren’t done before halftime as they would put up another six on a Horibe QB keeper to lead the Blue Knights 29-6.

After a nice halftime performance, an immediate Democracy Prep turnover was taken full advantage of as the Trojans mixed up a smooth blend of pitches, runs up the middle and quick passes that ended finding junior TE/DE Gideyon Wydick in the endzone on a six yard pass to push the lead out to 36-6.

Blue Knights senior running back Johnta Johnson would spark a 64-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter before Democracy Prep would accept defeat on the road as the Trojans ran the ball out the rest of the quarter.

Trojans junior ILB/OT Iyan Bosket was laying hats all night as he contributed 15 tackles to help hold the Blue Knights to a mere 12 points.

With only three games left to play this season that all happen to be league contests, the pressure is on for the Trojans to tidy up their offensive blunders.

“Honestly, I think this group plays better on the road. They seem more focused. At home, there’s just too many distractions sometimes, and that’s just how certain teams are wired,” Walker said. “I really hope we dial it in this week — it’s a big one. It’s league play, and every single one matters. We’ve only got three left, and Moapa’s one of the biggest.”

The Trojans are set to travel to Logandale to take on Moapa Valley next Friday in a league game at 7 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.