Trojan Tennis split playoff results, look ahead to individual bracket play

Boys move on in team playoffs; girls’ run ends, but singles and doubles competitions loom on the horizon next week at Bishop Gorman High School.

PVHS girls tennis senior Nyomi Skinner was dominant during the 3A Southern League Regional Semifinals in Pahrump, winning two out of three of her matches. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls tennis doubles duos Ally Amador and Elise Eichner gave it their all during the 3A Southern League Regional Semifinals in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls tennis senior Chanel Anthony won two singles sets for the Lady Trojans against Moapa Valley in the 3A Southern League Regional Semifinals in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls tennis first-year sophomore Aurora Bowers secured her first postseason victory of her tennis career against Moapa Valley in the 3A Southern League Regional Semifinals in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The PVHS girls tennis team put on a strong effort during the 3A Southern League Regional Semifinals but came up short 11-7 to Moapa Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS tennis senior Sonny Skinner and his partner Ethan Johnson won all three of their doubles sets during the 3A Southern League Regional Quarterfinals. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS tennis sophomore Jace Eichner played a hard-fought first round singles set during the 3A Southern League Regional Quarterfinals but was unable to secure the set win. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS tennis senior Lucas Johnson gave it his all during his singles round in the 3A Southern League Regional Quarterfinals but ultimately came up just short. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS tennis player Jace Eichner restrings his tennis racket with a restringing machine that was purchased by head coach Michael Dela Rosa for the program. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis player Bryce Dykstra serves to his opponent during his singles match in the 3A Southern League Regional Quarterfinals at home in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

After a long season of traveling on the road for nearly every match of the fall, the grind payed off for the Pahrump Valley High School boys tennis team.

To begin the year during non-league play, head coach Michael Dela Rosa had the program play up against some of the top 5A programs in the state including Liberty and Bishop Gorman high schools.

Entering the 3A Southern League Regional Quarterfinals in their own backyard as the third seed, the Trojans didn’t let the opportunity slip as the boys collectively pulled away with a 11-7 victory over rival Virgin Valley.

While the first-round singles matches after nearly an hour didn’t finish with the desired outcome for Bryce Dykstra and Lucas Johnson, the Trojans doubles play helped secure the boys’ victory.

In singles, Ethan Johnson and Bryce Dykstra each secured two victories, while Jace Eichner added a late win to the Trojans’ overall score.

Powered by the work of duos Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz/Sonny Skinner and Ethan Johnson/ Nick Watson, who each finished 3-0, the Trojans were able to outlast some deep rallies that seemed would never finish.

With the quarterfinal win against Virgin Valley, the Trojans advance to the 3A Southern League Semifinals round against Coral Academy of Science on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Henderson at Whitney Ranch Park.

This playoff round serves strictly for the team qualifications as the Trojans will have solo singles and doubles playoffs next week in the 3A Southern Boys Singles Playoffs held at Bishop Gorman High School.

The 3A Southern Boys Singles Round of 16 Playoffs is slated to begin on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. and will extend through Oct. 18.

Senior Lucas Johnson will face off against Coral Academy’s Pradyumna Aiyangar and sophomore Jace Eichner will take on Moapa Valley’s Matthew Marshall.

The 3A Southern Boys Doubles Round of 16 Playoffs will see Trojans duos Taysom Christensen and Chase Hanson take on Adelson’s Jacob Nikhman and Lior Goren.

Trojans duos Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz and Sonny Skinner will face Boulder City’s Tate Crine and Gavin Gross while Ethan Johnson and Nick Watson square off against Virgin Valley’s brothers, Justin and Logan Andrus.

Lady Trojans

An overall dominant season for the Lady Trojans tennis program sadly came to a halt on Wednesday as the girls couldn’t muster past Moapa Valley at home, falling 11-7 in the 3A Southern League Regional Semifinals.

Representing the singles play for the girls, Nyomi Skinner and Chanel Anthony won two sets each while first-year sophomore Aurora Bowers stepped up with a huge singles victory in her inaugural playoff tournament.

In doubles play, duos Layla Burnell and Milly Khandpur were able to secure two points for the program while the newer doubles teams, including Lily Gregory and Sarah Miller, Lily Gregory and Wendy Rodriguez, Jane Aston and Melynda Scheer and Ally Amador and Elise Eichner fell just short of the mark.

Season Not Done Yet

With the loss, the Lady Trojans team playoff hopes will have to wait another year as the team gears for their 3A Southern Girls Singles and Doubles Round of 16 Playoffs.

Head coach Michael Dela Rosa said despite the girls’ outcome, he was very proud of what the athletes have done throughout the season and the process. “We just all need more improvement through lots of hard work and practice for the rest of the season to hopefully get more positive results in individual and doubles playoff play.”

While the girls may be out of the team playoffs, the Trojans are slated to begin individual and doubles playoffs on Oct. 16 at Bishop Gorman.

Trojans sophomore Aurora Bowers is set to take on Boulder City’s Brooklyn Koster.

During the same time, Nyomi Skinner will face Virgin Valley’s Hadley Robinson while Chanel Anthony is slated to take on Virgin Valley’s Halle Abbott.

In Doubles play, Ally Amador and Elise Eichner will take on Moapa Valley’s Adraiana Freeman and Makenna Nelson at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Lily Gregory and Wendy Rodriqguez are also slated to compete on the 16th at 1 p.m. against Adelson’s Brinley Keller and Melizza Fernando.

Layla Burnell and Milly Khandpur will receive a Round of 16 bye and will compete on Oct. 17 at noon against a to-be-determined opponent.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.