Trojans blow past Pinecrest Cadence Academy in road opener

In the first game of the 2025 fall season, the Trojans made quick work of the Cougars in a 54-0 victory.

The Trojans secondary defense holds Pinecrest Academy Cadence behind the line late in the second half. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Junior Iyan Bosket, nicknamed "The Boogeyman" lays out a Pinecrest Academy Cadence quarterback in their first game of the season. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Senior QB Kayne Horibe and junior Ryan Hamlin celebrate following a touchdown against Pinecrest Academy Cadence. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Junior Angel Ware reels in a touchdown pass from Kayne Horibe against Pinecrest Academy Cadence. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Junior wide receiver Lucas Gavenda prepares to make a touchdown catch against Pinecrest Academy Cadence. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans senior QB Kayne Horibe threw for three touchdowns and two on the ground in a 54-0 blowout against Pinecrest Academy Cadence. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School stands for the pledge of allegiance before their away season opener against Pinecrest Academy Cadence. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley came into its season opener blind — no tape, no scouting reports — just helmets, heat and a hunger to prove something.

The Cadence Cougars, however, left the field with nothing but bruises and questions after a 54-0 blowout loss to the Trojans on Friday night.

The Trojans wasted no time setting the tone.

On the first drive, senior quarterback Kayne Horibe scrambled outside the pocket and dropped a 24-yard dime to junior wideout Lucas Gavenda streaking down the right sideline. That opening score by Pahrump Valley was just the beginning of a long night for the Cougars.

By halftime, the scoreboard had been reset out of respect — yes, literally — after a relentless Pahrump Valley offensive and defensive onslaught. The game had long been decided by the time the second half began.

“We’re a hard-nosed football team,” Horibe said afterward. “We just run our stuff, and nothing changes no matter who we’re playing.”

Horibe was nearly flawless in limited action, completing 4 of 6 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He did even more damage on the ground, rushing for 142 yards — including a 65-yard house call off a read-option keeper — and two more scores.

“I’ll admit, I was a little irritated to be sidelined so much,” Horibe joked. “But the team was making plays all over. That was a great team win.”

Pahrump Valley’s defense was just as dominant.

The Trojans forced multiple three-and-outs early and forced five fumbles throughout the game, never letting the Cougars find any rhythm. Errant snaps and broken plays plagued the Cougars all night.

Junior two-way standout Angel Ware added to the highlight reel with a 39-yard grab in traffic and an 85-yard pick-six that brought the crowd to its feet.

“Patience, dedication and hard work — that’s what it’s about,” Ware said. “But really, my favorite part was just working as a team and doing my best.”

Special teams joined the party in the second quarter. Senior Jack Walker blocked a punt that junior Preston Doctor scooped and returned for six more points, pushing the lead to 33-0.

A late QB sneak by Horibe sent the Trojans up 40-0 heading into halftime.

And when the second half kicked off?

Senior running back and safety Austin Alvarez turned the momentum into a full-blown avalanche with a kickoff return touchdown to stretch the lead to 47-0.

Even with their lead insurmountable, the Trojans didn’t let up — nor did their fans, who packed Pinecrest Academy Cadence and turned the road game into a home-field atmosphere.

“They were a playoff team last year, so we expected them to come ball out,” coach Thom Walker said. “But our boys sucked it up and balled out. In 110 degrees and this humidity, to play like that on both sides of the ball — it was awesome.”

With a statement win now in the books, the Trojans return home next week to host Chaparral High School, and the energy is already building.

“We travel well,” Walker added. “If we bring that same crowd to our home games, it’s going to be a fun year. I expect next Friday to be rocking.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.