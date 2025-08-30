Trojans dominate Chaparral 56-14 behind Horibe’s six-touchdown showcase

The Trojans sent the Cowboys packing in their first home football home game of the 2025 season.

The Trojans defense held the Cowboys to only 14 points in their first home game of the year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher converts one of his four point after attempts in a home game against Chaparral High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior quarterback Kayne Horibe breaks a tackle against the Cowboys for a gain. Horibe finished the game with 173 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior running back Austin Alvarez finished the game against the Cowboys with six carries for 58 yards. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior quarterback Kayne Horibe rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the Trojans rout of Chaparral High School 56-14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans gather together for a team prayer before their first home game of the 2025 fall season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School cheer team was out in full-force spirit anticipating the start of the Trojans first home game of the football season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Finishing the game with a score of 56-14, the Trojans in consecutive weeks have scored more than 50 points against their opponents. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Coming off a stellar shutout last week against Pinecrest Academy Cadence, the Trojans were hungry to show fans how it’s done at home.

Taking care of business 56-14 in a non-league victory over the Chaparral Cowboys Friday, the Trojans meant business from the jump.

Electing to receive the ball first, the Cowboys were forced to punt on their opening set after committing five false-start penalties that upended the momentum-building drive.

The Trojans wasted little time getting on the board as quarterback Kayne Horibe was able to find junior wideout Ryan Hamlin over the top for 27 yards to cap off a 74-yard opening drive. Hamlin finished the night with two receiving touchdowns and an interception on defense.

The Cowboys caught an unfortunate break their next return as senior QB Hayden Rogers ran it back on the kickoff to tie the game but was later called back for a block in the-back penalty.

Another false start would plague the Cowboys on 4th and 3 on their own 34-yard line before Trojans junior DE/TE Paul Walker was able to sack Rogers in the backfield to mitigate the Cowboys opportunity to score.

The Trojans offense that finished with 291 total yards would surge again as Horibe took it in himself on a quarterback sneak to put the Trojans up 13-0.

Answering right back the following drive, Rogers was able to dial a 51-yard pass that connected for the Cowboys first score with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter to make it a 13-8 game.

Following a failed onside kick by the Cowboys that put the Trojans in great field position, Horibe was able to find Alvarez wide open for 16 yards down the left sideline to begin the second quarter putting the Trojans up 21-8.

On the evening, the senior quarterback completed 7 of 14 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns while also getting it done on the ground for 173 yards rushing and another three touchdowns.

With an injury sustained to Trojans junior kicker Aaron Rily last week during their away game, senior RB/LB Joshua Slusher was called up to fill the roll of kicker.

And boy did he rise to the challenge.

After leading 21-8, the Cowboys called for a re-kick on Slusher’s kickoff after wanting another crack at trying to find the end zone on special teams.

Well, the Cowboys got what they wanted as Slusher was able to place a beautiful kick that bounced just past the marker to give the Trojans the ball back.

Slusher finished the night with two on-side kicks, a late rushing touchdown and four point-after conversions.

“We just have guys on special teams who don’t get a bunch of playing time so they’re hungry. When they get that playing time, they want to eat. You have them make mistakes but they go 100% every time,” Slusher said. “And it helps when I can just kick the ball and not worry that they’re going to go as hard as they can to get the ball.”

Wasted opportunities have appeared seldom thus far in the season as the Trojans charged another consecutive drive to a touchdown following an 18-yard pass reeled in by junior WR/CB Angel Ware to give the boys a 29-8 lead.

The Trojans extended their lead to 42-8 before the Cowboys would show some late life in the beginning of the third quarter when Rogers took it to the house on a quarterback keeper.

Putting the Cowboys away to start the running clock, The Trojans would score on a 49-yard pass from Horibe to Hamlin and again on a 3-yard run by Slusher to cement the 56-14 victory.

When asked about the home field support, Walker said he was through the roof.

“It was absolutely amazing, the place was packed and it was rocking,” head coach Thomas Walker said. “This town is so awesome. I love it here and love our communities support.”

Heading into a tough match up next week against Spring Valley, coach Walker said the team will rest up over the weekend and hit Monday hard.

“We’ll take this weekend just to get everybody on film and show up Monday,” Walker said. “It’s a holiday but we’ll be out here grinding for next week.”

The Trojans are set to host Spring Valley at home next Friday at 7 p.m.

