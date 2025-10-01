Trojans football efforts fall short vs. rivals Virgin Valley — PHOTOS

Looking to break the spell, the Trojans defense was outmatched by the high-power Virgin Valley offense.

Pahrump Valley High School junior WR/S Lucas Gavena takes a pick-six to the house in the opening drive of the game against Virgin Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior OG/RB Preston Dockter carries the ball forward for more yards against the Bulldogs in a home league game. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School seniors Kayne Horibe and Austin Alvarez storm onto the field before kickoff last Friday night in a league game against rivals Virgin Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Virgin Valley High School junior OLB/RB Drew Dixon was explosive against the Trojans as the junior carried the ball for 198 yards on 23 rushing attempts. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was quite the scene last Friday night at Pahrump Valley High School as two historic rivals dropped everything they had at the door and left it all on the field.

Unfortunately, to the dismay of the packed home stands and despite the Pahrump Fall Festival activities down the street, the Trojans were not successful in upending a now 21-year losing record to Virgin Valley, as they fell 46-26 to the Bulldogs.

Pahrump would begin the contest by sending the stands into a chaotic frenzy that may have been heard from the festival as junior WR/S Lucas Gavenda returned an 85-yard pick-six on the Bulldogs’ opening drive from inside the 15-yard line to put the Trojans up 6-0.

Following a missed PAT by Trojans senior QB/K Kayne Horibe, the Trojans (3-2, 0-1 3A Southern League) defense forced the Bulldogs off the field in two minutes with a big tackle by senior DE/OG Jack Walker just shy of the first on third down.

A beautiful punt by Bulldogs junior Ty Felix set the Trojans to receive the ball on their own 1-yard line.

Pahrump quickly punted the ball back on their opening drive before the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0 3A Southern League) would move the ball down the field and get their first score on an 11-yard pass on fourth and 6 from senior QB Koby Perry to senior WR/DB Ellian Pinto.

Following a failed Bulldogs two-point conversion attempt, the Trojans set up shop on the 33-yard line and quickly found daylight on a 15-yard pass before the end of the first quarter drew to a whistle.

The Trojans pounded the rock with junior OG/RB Preston Dockter but were stuffed up the middle before unsuccessfully trying to complete a deep pass on fourth down, turning the ball over on back-to-back drives.

Perry hastily took advantage of the opportunity as the senior was able to find Bulldogs senior wideout Parker Jensen for a 53-yard score on a swift screen that sneaked past the Trojans defense. The PAT by Bulldogs senior Tray Hughes put the Bulldogs up 13-6 with 11 minutes to play in the second quarter.

Beginning the Trojans’ third drive on the their own 35, Horibe took off with a QB keeper for 14 yards before Dockter was able to rip a 20-yard run. The Trojans would pull inside the Bulldogs’ 20 before a 17-yard touchdown pass in a tight corner of the end zone was dropped by Austin Alvarez on fourth down to miss tying the game.

Almost immediately, the Bulldogs sent a dagger through the home fans’ hearts as Drew Dixon was able to escape multiple tackles and punch through a massive 83-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 20-6 after a made PAT by Tray Hughes with eight minutes to play in the second quarter.

Dixon was nearly unstoppable as the junior OLB/RB carried the ball 23 times for 198 yards and a touchdown.

“As a staff we have to do better preparing the team,” head coach Thom Walker said. “We lacked toughness and that will never happen again.”

It was quite an off night for the Trojans’ star quarterback as Horibe and the offense couldn’t get anything going in the first half. Another turnover on downs following incomplete passes allowed the Bulldogs to find the end zone once more following a 38-yard rushing TD by Perry that sent the Bulldogs up 27-6 at halftime.

Dockter would pick off Dixon to give the Trojans some life before the end of the first half before Horibe would turn the ball over once again following an interception to Aiden Muniz.

“Horibe did start a little rough but he played well from the start of the second quarter on,” Walker said. “He had receivers dropping passes and running the wrong routes.”

Coming out of the break, the Trojans needed a major miracle and adjustment to save face in a blowout and running clock.

Receiving the ball at their own 37, the Trojans began the third quarter through the air with a long pass to Gavenda for 22 yards before being brought to fourth down. Forced to go for it, the Trojans ran a trick reverse pass from Horibe to Alvarez before Alvarez’s pass attempt came up well short.

Stopping the Bulldogs on their first two possessions of the second half, there was some hope still left in the tank for the Trojans.

Quickly turning the ball back over to the groan of the home crowd, Perry was able to connect for another touchdown to wideout Ellian Pinto, this time for 18 yards to put the Bulldogs up 34-6 following a made PAT by Hughes.

Perry finished the night completing 10 of 13 passes for 197 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Pinto had a hat-trick as the senior finished with 113 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions.

Horibe came to life the next drive with deep passes to Ryan Hamlin and a spectacular throw on the run that found a leaping Angel Ware deep in the corner of the back of the end zone to cut the lead down 34-12.

Following a failed onside kick recovery, the Bulldogs began the fourth quarter with another touchdown from Perry to Pinto for 16 yards to give the Bulldogs a commanding 40-12 lead.

To make matters worse, Pinto wasn’t done as the tw0-way star took a 95-yard interception back for six in the Trojans next drive to put the Bulldogs up by 34.

The Trojans would punch in a 3-yard rushing TD by Alvarez before Horibe found Dockter late for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the score down to 46-26. Dockter finished the night with six carries for 55 yards and two receptions for 35 yards and a receiving touchdown.

“Virgin looked good on film and we knew that they were going to be well coached coming into it,” Walker said. “The defensive game plan was sound but our defensive backs have to play downhill together and be tougher.”

Up next

This week, Pahrump will be hosting Democracy Prep at home in a 3A Southern League conference game at 7 p.m.

The Trojans need to find themselves in the league win column this week or will be pitted against an uphill battle with only one home league game remaining before having to go on the road against Moapa Valley and Boulder City High School to end the regular season.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.