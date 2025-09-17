Trojans soccer draws in rematch vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator — PHOTOS

Despite a penalty kick by Trojans junior midfielder TC hone in the 48th minute, the Trojans couldn’t push past the Royals.

During a water break, Trojans soccer head coach Andrew Norton encourages his squad to keep up the momentum during a draw against Cristo Rey St. Viator last week at home. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior midfielder TC Hone was able to take advantage of a penalty kick opportunity in the second half against Cristo Rey St. Viator forcing a draw in the Trojans home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior midfielder and co-captain Ryan Nunez Manzo advances the ball forward in a home league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. The Trojans would go on on to tie the match late in the second half and walked away with a draw. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer sophomore midfielder Joan Cruz and senior defender Henry Nunez-Manzo keep that ball away from a Cristo Rey St. Viator midfielder in a home league match against the Royals. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The difference for the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team this season has come down to all but one missed opportunity.

“One word: goals. Literally, five of our last six games have been decided by a single goal. We’re talking about a one-goal difference between a win and a tie — or a tie and a loss,” head coach Andrew Norton said. “If we had scored just four more goals total this season, we could be sitting at number one — not just in our league, but potentially at the 3A state level. So we’re making sure the boys understand: one goal can change everything.”

In the Trojans 1-1 draw against rising rivals Cristo Rey St. Viator last Thursday at home, junior midfielder TC Hone played hero as he knocked down a crucial penalty kick past the extended right arms of Royals junior goalkeeper Ricardo Anguiano in the 48th minute to keep the Trojans in the contest.

Starting against Equipo Academy two weeks ago, Norton moved Hone to the center due to his hustle and his outstanding game IQ.

“We trust him in big moments, including that penalty kick,” Norton said. “He just needed to calm down a bit. I yelled from the sideline to get his attention and told him to relax. Afterward, he came over and said, “Thanks, Coach, for calming me down.”

Trojans (2-4-2, 2-4-2 3A Southern League) senior goalkeeper Cayden Cowley was sure on the prowl as the ‘Pink Panther’ was everywhere and anywhere, coming up with a total of nine saves in the contest.

“Cayden had to calm down a bit, too. The goal in the first half came from him being a little too aggressive. He came off his line farther than he should have, and they took advantage,” Norton said. “But after that, we talked to him about letting the ball come to him instead of over-committing. He adjusted beautifully. He stayed composed, made confident plays, and only had to parry away one shot late in the game.”

Cowley was able to consistently send balls forward to some of the Trojans’ quicker players but credit is due to the Royals (3-2-2, 2-2-2 3A Southern League) midfielders for doing a sound job getting back and disrupting connections.

After an offensively sloppy first half according to Norton, during halftime the boys focused on settling down, breathing, and making sure they had full control before passing.

And it showed.

The Trojans got eight shots on goal but were met with an equally strong performance by Royals junior goalkeeper Ricardo Anguiano, who finished with six saves out of eight opportunities. Pahrump also recorded a total of 11 steals in the match.

“Look, I don’t love ties, but I’ll take a draw over a loss any day,” Norton said.

The Trojans are set to host Virgin Valley at home Wednesday in a rematch where the Trojans lost 4-0 on the road while battling multiple injuries.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.