Trojans tee up in stress-free dual at home vs. Boulder City — PHOTOS

The boys golf team traded pressure for practice Wednesday, using a relaxed dual against Boulder City to build momentum ahead of the final stretch of the Class 3A Southern League season.

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Chase Hansen tees off on the back nine of the 18-hole dual against Boulder City at Mountain Falls Golf Course in Pahrump on March 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School juniors Aaron Rily and TC Hone scramble together on the back nine holes of the course during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Brody Myers prepares to lift the ball during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Camden Moore follows through on his back swing during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard attempts to finish the hole with a smooth putt during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Tanner Gott clears a ball down the range during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25 at Mountain Falls Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Aaron Rily follows through on his swing during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Cayden Cowley chips a shot next to teammate senior Caden Briscoe during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Cayden Cowley looks to close out a round with a smooth putt during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Caden Briscoe attempts to sink his putt during the Trojans' home dual against Boulder City on March 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Keldan Fredericksen prepares to drive a ball deep on the back nine of the 18-hole dual against Boulder City at Mountain Falls Golf Course in Pahrump on March 25. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone attempts to sink a putt at Mountain Falls Golf Course as his teammate Aaron Rily looks on. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

With nothing but the sun beating down on their backs, Pahrump Valley High School’s boys golf program enjoyed a laid-back approach to their dual against Boulder City Wednesday afternoon.

Hosted in their backyard at Mountain Falls Golf Club, the Trojans were able to enjoy not having to worry about the standings as the dual did not count toward the overall Class 3A Southern League A individual points or team rankings.

A change from the last time the Trojans faced the Eagles at Boulder City Golf Course on March 11, when Pahrump brought only its top five—the dual featured 12 Trojans that paired up into teams of two on the course.

With a bit of backup to start the dual, golfers were allotted more free time in-between completing rounds as they are normally used to, something that some liked more than others.

Playing off a best ball format through the front nine, the dual pivoted to scramble to finish the back nine.

“I feel like I played pretty well. Everything was smooth and crisp throughout the rounds,” Trojans senior Cayden Cowley said. “My longest drive was 315 yards, I was just cranking everything.”

Getting in decent practice against their rival, who the Trojans currently lead in the overall team standings by two points, 18 to 16, the day was successful in that it allowed players to really strategize different shot angles and approaches to their individual game.

Looking ahead

The Trojans are set to travel to Mesquite next Wednesday for their third league match of the season at the Casablanca Golf Club.

With only two more league matches remaining following the Casablanca meet, the Trojans will head to Boulder City once more to conquer Boulder Creek Golf Club in a dual against the Eagles on April 13.

With home course advantage, Pahrump is set to host the Class 3A Southern League Regionals on May 6 and May 7 with tee time set for 8 a.m.

The course will be hosting the Class 4A state tournament on the same date as there is no regional tournament for the class as all qualifiers advance straight through to state.

Anticipating the Trojans excel through the regional rounds and advance to state like last season, Pahrump would travel to none other than Boulder Creek for what would be their third time playing through 18 at the course in two months.

Given how well the Trojans shot the course their first time, as Aaron Rily and Cayden Cowley finished in the seventh and eighth overall spots with an 83 (+11) and 84 (+12), followed shortly behind by Samson Wagner, who shot an 87 (+15), the boys would be in great position.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.