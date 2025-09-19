Trojans tennis aims for league title
After winning their fourth match in a row, the Trojans tennis program is shaping to be contenders in the 3A State Tennis Playoffs.
The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team had yet again another strong showing against the Adelson School at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin on Tuesday.
Earning their fourth victory in a row at the gorgeous facility, the girls team secured a dominant 12-0 win by forfeit, while the boys team battled extremely hard and came out on top with a narrow 10-8 victory.
In boys singles, Lucas Johnson and Jace Eichner each won two out of three matches, providing a strong foundation. Senior Sonny Skinner added a crucial win to keep the momentum going.
The dexterous doubles teams played a key role in securing the overall boys victory.
Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz were outstanding, sweeping all three of their sets, while Ethan Johnson and Nick Watson won a tightly contested set before an unfortunate ankle injury to Johnson forced them to forfeit the remainder of their match.
Taysom Christensen and Chase Hansen also came through with a much-needed win to help tip the scales in the team’s favor.
The Trojans only have three matches left to play in the regular season before heading to capture a league title in the 3A Southern League playoffs, slated to begin on Oct. 6.
According to head coach Michael Dela Rosa, the Trojans will be hosting the Class 3A Southern League tennis playoffs as the team traveled all year and only hosted one home match.
Special thanks is extended to team sponsors Pahrump Spine and Wellness and Valley Electric Association for their support.
Note: The Trojans will have faced league opponent Coral Academy Sandy-Ridge past print deadline.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.