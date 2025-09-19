Trojans tennis aims for league title

After winning their fourth match in a row, the Trojans tennis program is shaping to be contenders in the 3A State Tennis Playoffs.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Sonny Skinner has been a force for the boys team this season in his singles sets. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis's Lucas Johnson held his own against one of the states top singles players in his singles set match against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Nyomi Skinner dominated in her singles set match against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School doubles teammates Chanel Anthony and Allison Amador focus in their doubles match against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Milly Khandpur prepares a serve in her doubles set against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Chanel Anthony was victorious in her singles set against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School girls tennis was able to secure a dominant 12-0 win by forfeit against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Elise Eichner and head coach Michael Dela Rosa have some fun practicing together in between their match against Adelson at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team had yet again another strong showing against the Adelson School at the Darling Tennis Center in Summerlin on Tuesday.

Earning their fourth victory in a row at the gorgeous facility, the girls team secured a dominant 12-0 win by forfeit, while the boys team battled extremely hard and came out on top with a narrow 10-8 victory.

In boys singles, Lucas Johnson and Jace Eichner each won two out of three matches, providing a strong foundation. Senior Sonny Skinner added a crucial win to keep the momentum going.

The dexterous doubles teams played a key role in securing the overall boys victory.

Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz were outstanding, sweeping all three of their sets, while Ethan Johnson and Nick Watson won a tightly contested set before an unfortunate ankle injury to Johnson forced them to forfeit the remainder of their match.

Taysom Christensen and Chase Hansen also came through with a much-needed win to help tip the scales in the team’s favor.

The Trojans only have three matches left to play in the regular season before heading to capture a league title in the 3A Southern League playoffs, slated to begin on Oct. 6.

According to head coach Michael Dela Rosa, the Trojans will be hosting the Class 3A Southern League tennis playoffs as the team traveled all year and only hosted one home match.

Special thanks is extended to team sponsors Pahrump Spine and Wellness and Valley Electric Association for their support.

Note: The Trojans will have faced league opponent Coral Academy Sandy-Ridge past print deadline.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.