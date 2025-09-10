Trojans tennis earns first victory in rival league match

Traveling to Mesquite, the Trojans made the long trip worth it by securing their first league victory of the season.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Chanel Anthony was able to secure three single set wins against Virgin Valley in a road league match. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School boys tennis team gathers for a rally chant before taking on the Bulldogs in an away league match against Virgin Valley. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls tennis team celebrates after a dominant win 11-6 against league rivals Virgin Valley. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis athlete Melinda Rivera prepares to return a serve in a road league match against Virgin Valley. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team turned heads last Friday as the Trojans picked up their first victory of the season.

Traveling to Virgin Valley, the Trojans built off of their competitive performance last week at Bishop Gorman to defeat the Bulldogs 12-6.

Earning a league victory in their first opportunity of the season, the Trojans’ win made the long trip to Mesquite well worth it.

“Not giving up after losing to higher division foes and keeping their focus toward our division rivals helped us against Virgin Valley,” head coach Michael Dela Rosa said.

The boys team shined as the Trojans singles lineup dominated, winning every match to set the tone early. The doubles team of Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez showed some grit securing two crucial wins despite dropping the first set in each match. Ethan Johnson and Nicholas Watson added another point to seal the overall team win on Virgin Valley’s newly renovated courts.

The rotating combo squads of Taysom Christensen, Chase Hanson, and Everett Southwick are still battling for their first win of the season, but their continued effort and growing experience are promising signs for upcoming league matches to come.

On the girls’ side, singles stars Chanel Anthony and Nyomi Skinner went undefeated, each winning all three of their matches. Ally Amador also notched a win in her first match of the day. In doubles action, both Layla Burnell/Milly Khandpur and Aurora Bowers/Elise Eichner secured two wins each, contributing major points to the team’s overall performance.

Meanwhile, the younger doubles duos of Lily Gregory/Sara Miller and Jane Anson/Malynda Scheer continue to gain valuable match experience as they push for their first victories of the season.

Winning set results: Boys (Win, 12-6)

Sonny Skinner defeated Duncan Park in his first-round singles set 6-4.

Lucas Johnson defeated Grady Toone in his first-round singles set 6-0.

Jace Eichner defeated Kyle Dalton in his first-round singles set 6-0.

Lucas Johnson defeated Duncan Park in his second-round singles set 6-1.

Jace Eichner defeated Grady Toone in his second-round singles set 6-0.

Sonny Skinner defeated Connor Aughney 6-0 in his second-round singles set 6-0.

Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz defeated Mason Blazzard and Ammon Shaner in their second-round doubles set 6-1.

Jace Eichner defeated Duncan Park in his third-round singles set 6-3.

Sonny Skinner defeated Grady Toone in his third-round singles set 6-0.

Lucas Johnson defeated Connor Aughney 6-0 in his third-round singles set 6-0.

Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz defeated Dagen Memmott and Ethan Ofori.

Ethan Johnson and Nicholas Watson defeated Mason Blazzard and Ammon Shaner in their third-round doubles set 6-0.

Winning set results: Girls (Win, 11-6)

Chanel Anthony defeated Bryanna Zarate in her first-round singles set 6-1.

Nyomi Skinner defeated Taylor Blazzard in her first-round singles set 6-2.

Allison Amador defeated Hadley Robinson in her first-round singles set 6-4.

Layla Burnell and Milly Khandpur defeated Lydia Dalton in their first-round doubles set 6-1.

Aurora Bowers and Elise Eichner defeated Haylie Blazzard and Brooke Zarate in their first-round doubles set 7-5.

Nyomi Skinner defeated Bryanna Zarate in her second-round singles set 6-0.

Chanel Anthony defeated Hadley Robinson in her second-round singles set 6-0.

Aurora Bowers and Elise Eichner defeated Lydia Dalton and Hallie Abbott in their second-round doubles set 6-3.

Chanel Anthony defeated Bryanna Zarate in her third-round singles set 6-0.

Nyomi Skinner defeated Hadley Robinson in her third-round singles set 6-0.

Layla Burnell and Milly Khandpur defeated Bryanna Zarate and Emma Rivas 6-0 in their third-round doubles set.

With two matches this week, Trojans will look to build on their recent success as they travel to Moapa Valley to take on the Pirates in a league match on Friday at 3 p.m.

Following their match against Moapa Valley, the Trojans will host their first and only home match of the season against American Heritage on Saturday at 3 p.m.

