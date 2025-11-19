43°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Trojans tennis — End of the season awards

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Bryce Dykstra receives the coaches award during the pr ...
Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Bryce Dykstra receives the coaches award during the program's end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Bryce Dykstra receives the coaches award during the pr ...
Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Bryce Dykstra receives the coaches award during the program's end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Elise Eichner receives the girls most valuable player ...
Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Elise Eichner receives the girls most valuable player award during the program's end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Nyomi Skinner receives the offensive girls player o ...
Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Nyomi Skinner receives the offensive girls player of the year award during the programs end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Sonny Skinner receives the boys most valuable player a ...
Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Sonny Skinner receives the boys most valuable player award during the programs end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Jace Eichner won the offensive boys player of the y ...
Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Jace Eichner won the offensive boys player of the year award during the programs end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Tonopah High School junior Dustin Otteson sheds a Carlin defender as he makes his way toward th ...
Tonopah vs. Pahranagat Valley: 1A championship rematch set
The PVHS girls flag football team hosted tryouts last Saturday during the first official day of ...
Trojans girls flag football launches inaugural season with spirited tryouts — PHOTOS
Athletes trying out for the boys basketball team run multiple drills during last Saturday's off ...
New coach, new energy: Trojans boys basketball ushers in a fresh era
Pahrump Valley High School XC runner Joaquin Flores (left) and Joshua Gent (right) keep up with ...
Trojans XC shows promising future at State Championships
/ Pahrump Valley Times
November 19, 2025 - 4:40 am
 
Updated November 19, 2025 - 9:15 am

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program sure gave their fans something to write home about this fall season.

Battling early in the year against some of the state’s best high school competition, including Liberty (12-6) and Bishop Gorman (12-6), the Trojans set themselves up well to face the rest of their 3A Southern League division rivals.

Traveling back-to-back weeks to face Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley high schools, the Trojans didn’t let the mileage deteriorate their play as they would take both matches, 12-6 against the Bulldogs and 10-8 against the Pirates.

Following a forfeit during their only home match against American Heritage Academy, the Trojans rolled into Adelson and took care of a good Lions program 10-8.

Falling in their last two matches to Coral Academy of Science of Las Vegas 10-8 and league champions Boulder City 16-2, the Trojans were bounced from both the Class 3A Southern League boys and girls playoffs and the singles and doubles playoffs.

Chanel Anthony represented the Trojans program with pride as the junior was able to place third in the state overall in the Class 3A State Southern Girls Singles playoffs, where she defeated Nathaya Fenando from American Heritage 6-2 and 6-4.

Season Awards

Coach’s Award: Bryce Dykstra

Girls Most Valuable Player: Chanel Anthony and Elise Eichner

Boys Most Valuable Player: Sonny Skinner

Offensive Boys Player of the Year: Jace Eichner

Offensive Girls Player of the Year: Nyomi Skinner

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The Pahrump Valley High School girls powder-puff football game hosted by PVHS cheer and yearboo ...
Pahrump Valley students to battle in support of breast cancer warriors
By / PVT

The PVHS varsity cheer team and yearbook staff are hosting their upcoming powder-puff football game and 50/50 fundraiser will benefit both the Unite for HER Foundation—supporting breast and ovarian cancer patients—and PVHS student programs, uniting the community in pink for a night of fun and philanthropy.

The Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity soccer team gets warmed up before their home playof ...
Boys soccer recap: A season to celebrate
By / PVT

Underdogs no more: The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys’ soccer team ended a years-long playoff drought with a gutsy run to the Class 3A Southern Division semifinals in 2025–26.