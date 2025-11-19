Trojans tennis — End of the season awards
The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program delivered a memorable fall season, battling top-tier competition while grinding through a demanding road schedule.
The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program sure gave their fans something to write home about this fall season.
Battling early in the year against some of the state’s best high school competition, including Liberty (12-6) and Bishop Gorman (12-6), the Trojans set themselves up well to face the rest of their 3A Southern League division rivals.
Traveling back-to-back weeks to face Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley high schools, the Trojans didn’t let the mileage deteriorate their play as they would take both matches, 12-6 against the Bulldogs and 10-8 against the Pirates.
Following a forfeit during their only home match against American Heritage Academy, the Trojans rolled into Adelson and took care of a good Lions program 10-8.
Falling in their last two matches to Coral Academy of Science of Las Vegas 10-8 and league champions Boulder City 16-2, the Trojans were bounced from both the Class 3A Southern League boys and girls playoffs and the singles and doubles playoffs.
Chanel Anthony represented the Trojans program with pride as the junior was able to place third in the state overall in the Class 3A State Southern Girls Singles playoffs, where she defeated Nathaya Fenando from American Heritage 6-2 and 6-4.
Season Awards
Coach’s Award: Bryce Dykstra
Girls Most Valuable Player: Chanel Anthony and Elise Eichner
Boys Most Valuable Player: Sonny Skinner
Offensive Boys Player of the Year: Jace Eichner
Offensive Girls Player of the Year: Nyomi Skinner
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.