Trojans tennis — End of the season awards

Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Jace Eichner won the offensive boys player of the year award during the programs end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Sonny Skinner receives the boys most valuable player award during the programs end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Nyomi Skinner receives the offensive girls player of the year award during the programs end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Elise Eichner receives the girls most valuable player award during the program's end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Bryce Dykstra receives the coaches award during the program's end of the season award banquet from head coach Michael Dela Rosa. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program sure gave their fans something to write home about this fall season.

Battling early in the year against some of the state’s best high school competition, including Liberty (12-6) and Bishop Gorman (12-6), the Trojans set themselves up well to face the rest of their 3A Southern League division rivals.

Traveling back-to-back weeks to face Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley high schools, the Trojans didn’t let the mileage deteriorate their play as they would take both matches, 12-6 against the Bulldogs and 10-8 against the Pirates.

Following a forfeit during their only home match against American Heritage Academy, the Trojans rolled into Adelson and took care of a good Lions program 10-8.

Falling in their last two matches to Coral Academy of Science of Las Vegas 10-8 and league champions Boulder City 16-2, the Trojans were bounced from both the Class 3A Southern League boys and girls playoffs and the singles and doubles playoffs.

Chanel Anthony represented the Trojans program with pride as the junior was able to place third in the state overall in the Class 3A State Southern Girls Singles playoffs, where she defeated Nathaya Fenando from American Heritage 6-2 and 6-4.

Season Awards

Coach’s Award: Bryce Dykstra

Girls Most Valuable Player: Chanel Anthony and Elise Eichner

Boys Most Valuable Player: Sonny Skinner

Offensive Boys Player of the Year: Jace Eichner

Offensive Girls Player of the Year: Nyomi Skinner

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.