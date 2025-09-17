Trojans tennis sits atop 3A Southern League standings

After winning their third match win a row, the Trojans are shaping up to make a deep playoff push.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis doubles duo Sarah Miller (left) and Lily Gregory (right) scrimmage against American Heritage Academy following the team's forfeit to the Trojans. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis doubles player Bryce Dykstra prepares to receive a serve in a home scrimmage against American Heritage Academy following the team's forfeit to the Trojans. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis doubles player Nicholas Watson serves up a nice ball in a home scrimmage against American Heritage Academy following the team's forfeit to the Trojans. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Aurora Bowers serves up a great ball in warm-ups before a home league match against American Heritage Academy. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program is catching fire as the Trojans have now won three consecutive matches.

They defeated Moapa Valley High School Tuesday on the road and received a forfeit against American Heritage Academy at home last Saturday.

The Trojans were able to get a combined team effort to take down the Pirates 10-8.

It was a thrilling evening on the courts as both the boys and girls teams battled through intense matchups, each fighting down to the wire.

For the boys, Jace Eichner led the charge with a dominant performance, winning all three of his matches and delivering six crucial points. Sonny Skinner added to the tally with two victories of his own, contributing another two points.

The first doubles team of Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz chipped in with a solid win for an additional point. But it was the final doubles match featuring Ethan Johnson and Nick Watson that sealed the deal. The duo pulled off a clutch upset, securing the final point to push the team to a 10-8 victory.

On the girls’ side, the competition was just as fierce.

Chanel Anthony remained undefeated across her three matches, while Nyomi Skinner claimed two out of three. Ally Amador added a point with one singles win. The doubles team of Chanel Burnell and Milly Khandpur delivered a perfect performance, winning all three of their matches.

Despite their efforts, the remaining doubles teams couldn’t quite close out their matches, leaving the overall score tied at 9-9 and forcing a tiebreaker.

In a defining moment, senior Elise Eichner rallied the team with an impassioned speech. Fueled by her words, the girls stormed into the tiebreak with energy and confidence, ultimately pulling away for a decisive 37-25 win in the final round, securing the overall match victory 10-9.

Coincidentally during their only home match of the year, the Trojans were met by a forfeit Saturday from American Heritage Academy following the team missing one boy and one girl to complete their teams and be eligible.

Despite the forfeit, American Heritage Academy still put out a strong showing in the individuals that could make it down to the match.

With the wins, the Trojans (3-2, 3-0 Class 3A Southern League) are now tied atop of first place with rivals Boulder City (7-0, 3-0) in the Class 3A Southern League.

The Trojans will have another week of stiff league competition as the team will travel to Adelson on Tuesday and then on Wednesday travel to Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas with both games starting at 3 p.m.

The Adelson School is located at 9700 Hillpointe Road in Las Vegas.

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas is located at 8185 Tamarus St., Las Vegas.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.