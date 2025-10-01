85°F
Sports

Trojans volleyball drops sweep to Virgin Valley — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball junior Xe'ane Kamanu and senior Marayah Waller get ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball junior Xe'ane Kamanu and senior Marayah Waller get in position to make a block against rivals Virgin Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojans head coach Amber Lugo attempts to pump up her squad during a timeout in a home league match against Virgin Valley High School.
Trojans head coach Amber Lugo attempts to pump up her squad during a timeout in a home league match against Virgin Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program faced off against Virgin Valley in a re ...
The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program faced off against Virgin Valley in a rematch at home. The Trojans with the 3-0 set loss move their record to 12-16 (3-5 3A Southern League). (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Heavenly Ware gets some air time during a kill against the Bulldogs in a home league match.
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Heavenly Ware gets some air time during a kill against the Bulldogs in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Heavenly Ware gets some air time during a ki ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Heavenly Ware gets some air time during a kill against the Bulldogs in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball sophomore Sedona Norton sets a dig against the Bulldogs in a home league match.
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball sophomore Sedona Norton sets a dig against the Bulldogs in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball sophomore Sedona Norton sets a dig against the Bull ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball sophomore Sedona Norton sets a dig against the Bulldogs in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Nala Dalton gears up to whip up a serve against the Bulldogs at home in Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Nala Dalton gears up to whip up a serve against the Bulldogs at home in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball Sedona Norton gets down low to dig out a dying ball ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball Sedona Norton gets down low to dig out a dying ball in a home league match against Virgin Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Virgin Valley High School junior OLB/RB Drew Dixon was explosive against the Trojans as the jun ...
Trojans football efforts fall short vs. rivals Virgin Valley — PHOTOS
Southern Nevada Cornhole Society pitchers Josh Sharrer and Ethan Wald proudly show their first- ...
Cornholers pitch into the night in Southern Nevada Cornhole Society Fall Festival tournament
Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Milly Khandpur sets up a serve in a road league match ...
Trojans tennis wraps regular season in Boulder City
The Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football program has been hard at work during the pre ...
Inside the launch of Pahrump’s first-ever girls flag football program
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2025 - 9:25 am
 
Updated October 1, 2025 - 9:34 am

It’s been a tough stretch in the month of September for the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program as it’s been nearly a month since they’ve recorded a win.

Last defeating Cristo Rey St. Viator 3-0 on Sept. 4, the Trojans have since lost matches to Moapa Valley (3-0), The Meadows (3-0), Boulder City (3-1) and on Tuesday against Virgin Valley (3-0).

With the loss, the ladies overall season record moves to 12-16 as they now are sitting in 5th place in the 3A Southern League with a 3-5 record.

With the top six teams from the 3A Southern League division set to advance to the region quarterfinal playoffs that are slated to begin on Monday, Oct. 27, the Trojans are sitting as the fifth seed in the standings in front of Cristo Rey St. Viator and Democracy Prep.

Season Leaders

Aces

1. Sedona Norton (21)

2. Xe’ane Kamanu (17)

3. Nala Dalton (16)

Assists

1. Nala Dalton (128)

2. Hennia Maivava (102)

3. Amaliah Mendoza (69)

Blocks

1. Marayah Waller (25)

2. Miani Freitas-Faamai (9)

3. Riley Saldana (5)

Digs

1. Sedona Norton (172)

2. Heavenly Ware (122)

3. Xe’ane Kamanu (102)

Kills

1. Heavely Ware (90)

2. Xe’ane Kamanu (87)

3. Riley Saldana (46)

Kill Percentage

1. Nala Dalton: 50%

2. Heavenly Ware: 33.6%

3. Miani Freitas-Faamai: 32.3%

Points

1. Nala Dalton (80)

2. Heavenly Ware (78)

3. Xe’ane Kamanu (73)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Milly Khandpur sets up a serve in a road league match ...
Trojans tennis wraps regular season in Boulder City
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans finished 4-4 overall in third place within the 3A Southern Tennis division behind Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas and Boulder City High School.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Mark Kaczmarek (left), Jim Magda (middle) ...
NSHPA Sin City Nights results — PHOTOS
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play in Las Vegas during the Sin City Nights tournament at Leavitt Family Park.