Trojans volleyball drops sweep to Virgin Valley — PHOTOS
The first-place Bulldogs came into town and quickly handled business in front of the Pahrump home crowd. Trojans still sit in playoff position as the 5th seed.
It’s been a tough stretch in the month of September for the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program as it’s been nearly a month since they’ve recorded a win.
Last defeating Cristo Rey St. Viator 3-0 on Sept. 4, the Trojans have since lost matches to Moapa Valley (3-0), The Meadows (3-0), Boulder City (3-1) and on Tuesday against Virgin Valley (3-0).
With the loss, the ladies overall season record moves to 12-16 as they now are sitting in 5th place in the 3A Southern League with a 3-5 record.
With the top six teams from the 3A Southern League division set to advance to the region quarterfinal playoffs that are slated to begin on Monday, Oct. 27, the Trojans are sitting as the fifth seed in the standings in front of Cristo Rey St. Viator and Democracy Prep.
Season Leaders
Aces
1. Sedona Norton (21)
2. Xe’ane Kamanu (17)
3. Nala Dalton (16)
Assists
1. Nala Dalton (128)
2. Hennia Maivava (102)
3. Amaliah Mendoza (69)
Blocks
1. Marayah Waller (25)
2. Miani Freitas-Faamai (9)
3. Riley Saldana (5)
Digs
1. Sedona Norton (172)
2. Heavenly Ware (122)
3. Xe’ane Kamanu (102)
Kills
1. Heavely Ware (90)
2. Xe’ane Kamanu (87)
3. Riley Saldana (46)
Kill Percentage
1. Nala Dalton: 50%
2. Heavenly Ware: 33.6%
3. Miani Freitas-Faamai: 32.3%
Points
1. Nala Dalton (80)
2. Heavenly Ware (78)
3. Xe’ane Kamanu (73)