Trojans volleyball drops sweep to Virgin Valley — PHOTOS

The first-place Bulldogs came into town and quickly handled business in front of the Pahrump home crowd. Trojans still sit in playoff position as the 5th seed.

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball Sedona Norton gets down low to dig out a dying ball in a home league match against Virgin Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Nala Dalton gears up to whip up a serve against the Bulldogs at home in Pahrump. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Heavenly Ware gets some air time during a kill against the Bulldogs in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program faced off against Virgin Valley in a rematch at home. The Trojans with the 3-0 set loss move their record to 12-16 (3-5 3A Southern League). (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans head coach Amber Lugo attempts to pump up her squad during a timeout in a home league match against Virgin Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball junior Xe'ane Kamanu and senior Marayah Waller get in position to make a block against rivals Virgin Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s been a tough stretch in the month of September for the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program as it’s been nearly a month since they’ve recorded a win.

Last defeating Cristo Rey St. Viator 3-0 on Sept. 4, the Trojans have since lost matches to Moapa Valley (3-0), The Meadows (3-0), Boulder City (3-1) and on Tuesday against Virgin Valley (3-0).

With the loss, the ladies overall season record moves to 12-16 as they now are sitting in 5th place in the 3A Southern League with a 3-5 record.

With the top six teams from the 3A Southern League division set to advance to the region quarterfinal playoffs that are slated to begin on Monday, Oct. 27, the Trojans are sitting as the fifth seed in the standings in front of Cristo Rey St. Viator and Democracy Prep.

Season Leaders

Aces

1. Sedona Norton (21)

2. Xe’ane Kamanu (17)

3. Nala Dalton (16)

Assists

1. Nala Dalton (128)

2. Hennia Maivava (102)

3. Amaliah Mendoza (69)

Blocks

1. Marayah Waller (25)

2. Miani Freitas-Faamai (9)

3. Riley Saldana (5)

Digs

1. Sedona Norton (172)

2. Heavenly Ware (122)

3. Xe’ane Kamanu (102)

Kills

1. Heavely Ware (90)

2. Xe’ane Kamanu (87)

3. Riley Saldana (46)

Kill Percentage

1. Nala Dalton: 50%

2. Heavenly Ware: 33.6%

3. Miani Freitas-Faamai: 32.3%

Points

1. Nala Dalton (80)

2. Heavenly Ware (78)

3. Xe’ane Kamanu (73)