Trojans volleyball sweeps league opponents, moves up in standings — PHOTOS

By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 10, 2025 - 4:47 am
 
Updated October 10, 2025 - 7:06 am

In a fun-spirited evening honoring those who have battled breast cancer, the Trojans, decked out in pink, made quick work of league rival Cristo Rey St. Viator at home Wednesday.

Sweeping the traveling opponent in three sets, the Trojans showed no signs of slowing up as their offense poured it on Cristo in their first set 25-13.

The second set featured a 25-19 win that the Trojans were able to pull off through long rallies and utilizing every ounce of energy left in the tank. Seniors Heavenly Ware and Marayah Waller were strong walls up front while the Trojans took advantage of poor serves from Cristo and explosive kills from junior Xe’ane Kamanu.

Heading into the third set already up 2-0, the Trojans (14-16, 5-5 3A Southern League) wrapped up the sweep wasting little time to dominate the Royals (0-14, 0-9 3A Southern League) in their third set 25-10.

“I think that we played so well together, that was the first time in a few games where I felt like we connected on the court and understood what we had to do,” sophomore libero Sedona Norton said. “Even though they weren’t the best team we’ve played, we still went out there and didn’t really play down to their level. We connected and really applied our practice to the game.”

With three matches left to play and two league rematches against Moapa Valley and The Meadows, the Trojans currently sit in fourth place in the 3A Southern League standings, moving ahead one spot of rival Boulder City High School.

The Trojans are set to take on Desert Pines High School in their next non-league match at home Friday at 6 p.m. in the PVHS gym.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

