Trojans volleyball sweeps league opponents, moves up in standings — PHOTOS

With the victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator, The Lady Trojans now sit in fourth place in the 3A Southern League standings.

The PVHS student section proudly supports their girls on the court in pink as they cheer on the Trojans in a home league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls volleyball sophomore L/DS Sedona Norton prepares to set up a pass to her teammates during a home league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans volleyball team gathers for a quick huddle before heading back onto the court to take on Cristo Rey St. Viator. in a home league match. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior OH/RS Xe'ane Kamanu gets low to the ground to record a dig in a home league match vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In a fun-spirited evening honoring those who have battled breast cancer, the Trojans, decked out in pink, made quick work of league rival Cristo Rey St. Viator at home Wednesday.

Sweeping the traveling opponent in three sets, the Trojans showed no signs of slowing up as their offense poured it on Cristo in their first set 25-13.

The second set featured a 25-19 win that the Trojans were able to pull off through long rallies and utilizing every ounce of energy left in the tank. Seniors Heavenly Ware and Marayah Waller were strong walls up front while the Trojans took advantage of poor serves from Cristo and explosive kills from junior Xe’ane Kamanu.

Heading into the third set already up 2-0, the Trojans (14-16, 5-5 3A Southern League) wrapped up the sweep wasting little time to dominate the Royals (0-14, 0-9 3A Southern League) in their third set 25-10.

“I think that we played so well together, that was the first time in a few games where I felt like we connected on the court and understood what we had to do,” sophomore libero Sedona Norton said. “Even though they weren’t the best team we’ve played, we still went out there and didn’t really play down to their level. We connected and really applied our practice to the game.”

With three matches left to play and two league rematches against Moapa Valley and The Meadows, the Trojans currently sit in fourth place in the 3A Southern League standings, moving ahead one spot of rival Boulder City High School.

The Trojans are set to take on Desert Pines High School in their next non-league match at home Friday at 6 p.m. in the PVHS gym.

