Trojans XC | Boys, girls capture 3A Southern Region titles — PHOTOS
The Trojans boys and girls cross country teams claimed the Class 3A Southern Regional championships, earning another shot at state glory in Reno.
Watch out, Reno. The Pahrump Valley High School cross country program is coming back hungry for another shot at state.
Last Friday, both the Trojans boys and girls teams captured the Class 3A Southern Regional titles, once again conquering Veterans’ Memorial Park — the same course where they stood atop the podium last season.
It’s been a marathon of a season for Pahrump Valley, with the Trojans logging thousands of miles on the road and on trail.
From the Dragon Twilight Invitational in Moorhead, Minnesota (Sept. 5) to the Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff, Arizona (Sept. 19–20), and finally the Desert Twilight Invitational in Mesa, Arizona (Sept. 25–27), this team has tested itself against the best across the Southwest.
Ideal morning running conditions, including mild wind and temps in the low 80s set the stage for another dominant showing.
Pahrump Valley handled the 3.1-mile course with ease, placing multiple runners on the podium while hoisting two more pieces of championship hardware before heading north to Reno.
The Trojans swept the 3A Southern boys division with an impressive team score of 34, finishing well ahead of rival Moapa Valley (56). The Pirates’ runner-up finish secured their own state berth, while Virgin Valley (100) and SLAM! Academy (102) claimed the final qualifying spots.
Moapa Valley senior Hal Thompson claimed the 3A Southern Region boys individual title by nearly a minute, finishing in (17:10.3)
Leading the charge for Pahrump Valley, junior Joaquin Flores crossed the line second overall in (18:05.1) while sophomore Joshua Gent finished fifth in (18:32.1). The Trojans’ consistency sealed the deal, with their top seven runners placing 2-5-8-9-10-11-13 while averaging an (18:51) time over the 3.1-mile course — a (6:04)-per-mile pace.
Junior Logan Tilley took eighth in (19:01.2), followed closely by a trio of seniors — Aydon Veloz (19:13.5), Timothy Stutzman (19:19.1), and Benjamin DeSantiago (19:26.7) — who closed out the scoring in ninth, tenth, and eleventh place, respectively.
The Trojans take to the podium following capturing the Class 3A Southern Regional Championship at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City last Friday. pic.twitter.com/wsoEMJWSbs
— JP (@jaypowers__) November 5, 2025
The girls had no trouble claiming the 3A Southern Region title as they scored a mere 16 points to defeat Moapa Valley (45).
Holding the top four spots, the girls rolled to their second consecutive regional championship as senior Juliana Ondrisko was crowned the Southern Regional champion (22:53.7).
Not far behind were teammates junior Sophire Romero (23:22.6), freshman Rylan Bliss (24:04.4), junior Kaylan Robinson (24:15.6), junior Rosie Miller (24:41.1), sophomore Adelin Nelson (24:50.0) and sophomore Keelee Gieni (28.39.4).
With a team time of (1:59:18) and a runner average of (23.52), the Lady Trojans averaged a 3A Southern Region girls best mile time (7:41).
Preparing to travel this week to the 3A State Championship at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park in Reno on Saturday, the Trojans look to capture their first state cross country title as a team.
Pahrump Valley has previously only had two individual state champions in cross country, including McKenzie Dean (2006, 2007) and Bryce Odegard (2016, 2017).
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.