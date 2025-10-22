Trojans XC | Cross Country earns final season victory in Coaches Association Meet

The PVHS XC team capped off their regular season with a statement win from both the boys and the girls teams at the Coaches Association meet in Henderson.

PVHS XC runner Adelin Nelsen finished the race in seventh place with a finishing time of 22:38 at last weeks XC Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC runner Alexis Clouser crossed the finish line in 12th place during the last meet of the regular season at the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC runner Rosie Miller finished the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson with a finishing time of 23:33. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team is led in front of the pack by Rylan Bliss who finished second overall behind Lincoln County's Sadie Ivins with a finishing time of 21:36. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Red Rock Running Company were the official sponsors of last weeks XC Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC runner Jacob Mclaughlin stands alone during his Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. Mclaughlin finished in 24th place with a finishing time of 20:30. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC runner Timothy Stutzman tries to keep up with SLAM's! Thomas Delany and Founders Academy's Wyatt Meeker at the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC senior Aydon Veloz checks the current time on his watch during the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. Veloz would place 10th with a finishing time of 18:30. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School XC runner Joaquin Flores (left) and Joshua Gent (right) pace each other in the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Over the past weekend on Saturday, the Pahrump Valley High School cross country team left it all out on the course in their last regular season meet of the year.

Participating in the Coaches Association meet that featured schools from Classes 2A through 5A, the Trojans held their own respectively with multiple strong performances.

For the boys, the Trojans placed first overall in the 2A/3A male team scores (32), edging out Lincoln County (37), SLAM! (69) and Green Valley Christian (92.)

Trojans Joshua Gent, Joaquin Flores and Aydon Veloz led the team with three top-10 finishes.

The Lady Trojans made sure to also get the job done in a narrow ending, finishing in first place with an overall team score of 27, ahead of Lincoln County (28) and Green Valley Christian (74).

Boys Results

5. Joshua Gent: 5:42 Min/Mi, 17:44

6. Joaquin Flores: 5:44 Min/Mi, 17:50

10. Aydon Veloz: 5:57 Min/Mi, 18:30

12. Timothy Stutzman: 6:02 Min/Mi, 18:47

13. Benjamin Desantiago: 6:02 Min/Mi, 18:48

14. Joshua Flores: 6:03 Min/Mi, 18:51

19. Daniel Thompson: 6:15 Min/Mi, 19:29

21. Kristoffer Trejo: 6:23 Min/Mi, 19:50

24. Jacob McLaughlin: 6:35 Min/Mi, 20:30

32. Akim Khan: 7:06 Min/Mi, 22:05

Girls Results

2. Rylan Bliss: 6:57 Min/Mi, 21:36

4. Kaylan Robinson: 7:07 Min/Mi, 22:08

5. Savanna Thompson: 7:12 Min/Mi, 22:24

7. Adelin Nelsen: 7:16 Min/Mi, 22:38

11. Rosie Miller: 7:34 Min/Mi, 23:33

12. Alexis Clouser: 7:37 Min/Mi, 23:41

20. Kimberly Trejo: 8:30 Min/Mi, 26:26

23. Ella Odegard: 9:18 Min/Mi, 28:57

Looking Ahead

With an impressive regular season that featured out-of-state meets in Minnesota and Arizona, including multiple personal records set, the Trojans are in a great spot as they look forward to the 3A Southern Regionals.

Slated to begin on October 31, the Class 3A Southern regional tournament will be hosted at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. Official start times and brackets have yet to be released for the event.

