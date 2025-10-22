Trojans XC | Cross Country earns final season victory in Coaches Association Meet
The PVHS XC team capped off their regular season with a statement win from both the boys and the girls teams at the Coaches Association meet in Henderson.
Over the past weekend on Saturday, the Pahrump Valley High School cross country team left it all out on the course in their last regular season meet of the year.
Participating in the Coaches Association meet that featured schools from Classes 2A through 5A, the Trojans held their own respectively with multiple strong performances.
For the boys, the Trojans placed first overall in the 2A/3A male team scores (32), edging out Lincoln County (37), SLAM! (69) and Green Valley Christian (92.)
Trojans Joshua Gent, Joaquin Flores and Aydon Veloz led the team with three top-10 finishes.
The Lady Trojans made sure to also get the job done in a narrow ending, finishing in first place with an overall team score of 27, ahead of Lincoln County (28) and Green Valley Christian (74).
Boys Results
5. Joshua Gent: 5:42 Min/Mi, 17:44
6. Joaquin Flores: 5:44 Min/Mi, 17:50
10. Aydon Veloz: 5:57 Min/Mi, 18:30
12. Timothy Stutzman: 6:02 Min/Mi, 18:47
13. Benjamin Desantiago: 6:02 Min/Mi, 18:48
14. Joshua Flores: 6:03 Min/Mi, 18:51
19. Daniel Thompson: 6:15 Min/Mi, 19:29
21. Kristoffer Trejo: 6:23 Min/Mi, 19:50
24. Jacob McLaughlin: 6:35 Min/Mi, 20:30
32. Akim Khan: 7:06 Min/Mi, 22:05
Girls Results
2. Rylan Bliss: 6:57 Min/Mi, 21:36
4. Kaylan Robinson: 7:07 Min/Mi, 22:08
5. Savanna Thompson: 7:12 Min/Mi, 22:24
7. Adelin Nelsen: 7:16 Min/Mi, 22:38
11. Rosie Miller: 7:34 Min/Mi, 23:33
12. Alexis Clouser: 7:37 Min/Mi, 23:41
20. Kimberly Trejo: 8:30 Min/Mi, 26:26
23. Ella Odegard: 9:18 Min/Mi, 28:57
Looking Ahead
With an impressive regular season that featured out-of-state meets in Minnesota and Arizona, including multiple personal records set, the Trojans are in a great spot as they look forward to the 3A Southern Regionals.
Slated to begin on October 31, the Class 3A Southern regional tournament will be hosted at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. Official start times and brackets have yet to be released for the event.
