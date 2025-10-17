74°F
Trojans XC | Cross country sweeps top spots in Pahrump Weekday Meet

The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team was able to have all of their runner pl ...
The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team was able to have all of their runner place within the top 10 in their Pahrump Weekday home meet. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team competed in their Pahrump Weekday home ...
The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team competed in their Pahrump Weekday home meet taking first place overall. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Runners from PVHS and Cheyenne High School come around the turn in the Pahrump Weekday home mee ...
Runners from PVHS and Cheyenne High School come around the turn in the Pahrump Weekday home meet held at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
PVHS XC's Alexander Martinez picks up the pace in the last sprint of the race to tie with El Do ...
PVHS XC's Alexander Martinez picks up the pace in the last sprint of the race to tie with El Dorado High School's Uriel Crespin with a finishing time of (21:47.30). (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)
PVHS XC's Manny Dulpart charges hard to the finish line in the Pahrump Weekday home meet held a ...
PVHS XC's Manny Dulpart charges hard to the finish line in the Pahrump Weekday home meet held at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior co-captain Aubree Williams advances the ball dur ...
"We've told them: we hope you're coming with us to state" — Lady Trojans cruise to 9-0 win
Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Raegan Saldana finished her first 3A girls golf ...
Freshman golfer represents PVHS at 3A State Championship
Pahrump Valley High School sophomore libero Sedona Norton attempts to get a soft touch on a kil ...
Friday's Pahrump Valley High sports standings
The Pahrump Valley High School varsity boys soccer team discusses at halftime their second half ...
Trojans Soccer hold steady with 4A powerhouse | Boys 3A Soccer update
By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 17, 2025 - 4:45 am
 

The Pahrump Valley High School cross country team delivered a standout performance in their Pahrump Weekday meet hosted in their backyard.

Starting the race and ending at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant, the action kicked off with the boys dominating the course as the Trojans put up four top-five finishers: Joaquin Flores (17:06.20), Logan Tilley (17:26.40), Joshua Gent (17.53.60) and Timothy Stutzman (17.56.10).

Taking the small six-school team score by storm, the Trojans were able to stave off Del Sol, Eldorado, Indian Springs, Sierra Vista and Somerset Academy Losee.

Boys’ Results

1.) Joaquin Flores: 17:06.20, +1pts • Yr: 11

2.) Logan Tilley: 17:26.40, +2pts • Yr: 11

4.) Joshua Gent: 17:53.60, +4pts • Yr: 10

5.) Timothy Stutzman: 17:56.10, +5pts • Yr: 12

8.) Aydon Veloz: 18:01.20, +7pts • Yr: 12

10.) Daniel Thompson: 18:21.40, +9pts • Yr: 10

11.) Benjamin DeSantiago: 18:23.70 +10pts • Yr: 12

12. Joshua Flores: 18:24.30, Yr: 10

18. )Kristoffer Trejo: 20:19.40, Yr: 9

20.) Jacob McLaughlin: 20:59.20, Yr: 12

22.) Samuel Grabbe: 21:23.30, Yr: 12

24.) Alexander Martinez: 21:47.30, Yr: 10

28.) Emmanuel Dupart: 22:15.80 Yr: 10

29.) Akim Khan: 22:32.70 Yr: 12

31.) Noah Flores: 23:07.10 Yr: 11

32.) Keldan Frederiksen: 23:46.20. Yr: 10

40.) Ace Blumer: 27:51.30, Yr: 10

42.) Isaiah Veloz: 28:17.40, Yr: 9

The Lady Trojans wouldn’t miss out on the fun as they had their entire team finish in the top 10.

Junior Sophie Romero led the charge crossing the line first with a time of 21:16.60.

Girls’ Results

1.) Sophie Romero: 21:16.60, +1pts • Yr: 11

2.) Julianna Ondrisko: 21:33.10 +2pts • Yr: 12

3.) Rylan Bliss: 21:36.80 +3pts • Yr: 9

4.) Kaylan Robinson: 22:20.20 +4pts • Yr: 11

5.) Adelin Nelsen: 22:32.50 +5pts • Yr: 10

6.) Savannah Thompson: 22:38.50 +6pts • Yr: 12

9.) Rosie Miller: 23:25.20 +7pts • Yr: 11

10.) Alexis Clouser: 23:36.90 Yr: 11

The XC team will travel to Henderson on Saturday to compete in the Southern Nevada Coaches Association meet at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Park, located at at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore libero Sedona Norton attempts to get a soft touch on a kil ...
Friday's Pahrump Valley High sports standings
By Jeff Wollard Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Check out the weekly standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s football, soccer and girls volleyball teams.