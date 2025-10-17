Trojans XC | Cross country sweeps top spots in Pahrump Weekday Meet

The PVHS XC team turned in a powerhouse performance on their home turf during the Pahrump Weekday Meet, with both the boys’ and girls’ squads clinching top finishes

PVHS XC's Manny Dulpart charges hard to the finish line in the Pahrump Weekday home meet held at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC's Alexander Martinez picks up the pace in the last sprint of the race to tie with El Dorado High School's Uriel Crespin with a finishing time of (21:47.30). (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Runners from PVHS and Cheyenne High School come around the turn in the Pahrump Weekday home meet held at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team competed in their Pahrump Weekday home meet taking first place overall. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls cross country team was able to have all of their runner place within the top 10 in their Pahrump Weekday home meet. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School cross country team delivered a standout performance in their Pahrump Weekday meet hosted in their backyard.

Starting the race and ending at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant, the action kicked off with the boys dominating the course as the Trojans put up four top-five finishers: Joaquin Flores (17:06.20), Logan Tilley (17:26.40), Joshua Gent (17.53.60) and Timothy Stutzman (17.56.10).

Taking the small six-school team score by storm, the Trojans were able to stave off Del Sol, Eldorado, Indian Springs, Sierra Vista and Somerset Academy Losee.

Boys’ Results

1.) Joaquin Flores: 17:06.20, +1pts • Yr: 11

2.) Logan Tilley: 17:26.40, +2pts • Yr: 11

4.) Joshua Gent: 17:53.60, +4pts • Yr: 10

5.) Timothy Stutzman: 17:56.10, +5pts • Yr: 12

8.) Aydon Veloz: 18:01.20, +7pts • Yr: 12

10.) Daniel Thompson: 18:21.40, +9pts • Yr: 10

11.) Benjamin DeSantiago: 18:23.70 +10pts • Yr: 12

12. Joshua Flores: 18:24.30, Yr: 10

18. )Kristoffer Trejo: 20:19.40, Yr: 9

20.) Jacob McLaughlin: 20:59.20, Yr: 12

22.) Samuel Grabbe: 21:23.30, Yr: 12

24.) Alexander Martinez: 21:47.30, Yr: 10

28.) Emmanuel Dupart: 22:15.80 Yr: 10

29.) Akim Khan: 22:32.70 Yr: 12

31.) Noah Flores: 23:07.10 Yr: 11

32.) Keldan Frederiksen: 23:46.20. Yr: 10

40.) Ace Blumer: 27:51.30, Yr: 10

42.) Isaiah Veloz: 28:17.40, Yr: 9

The Lady Trojans wouldn’t miss out on the fun as they had their entire team finish in the top 10.

Junior Sophie Romero led the charge crossing the line first with a time of 21:16.60.

Girls’ Results

1.) Sophie Romero: 21:16.60, +1pts • Yr: 11

2.) Julianna Ondrisko: 21:33.10 +2pts • Yr: 12

3.) Rylan Bliss: 21:36.80 +3pts • Yr: 9

4.) Kaylan Robinson: 22:20.20 +4pts • Yr: 11

5.) Adelin Nelsen: 22:32.50 +5pts • Yr: 10

6.) Savannah Thompson: 22:38.50 +6pts • Yr: 12

9.) Rosie Miller: 23:25.20 +7pts • Yr: 11

10.) Alexis Clouser: 23:36.90 Yr: 11

The XC team will travel to Henderson on Saturday to compete in the Southern Nevada Coaches Association meet at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Park, located at at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.