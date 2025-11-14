Trojans XC shows promising future at State Championships
The Pahrump Valley High School cross country teams wrapped an impressive 2025 season with standout performances at the Class 3A State Championships in Reno.
Running hard until the very end, the Trojans cross country teams were pushed to the brink last weekend during the Class 3A State Championship held at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.
While both programs ultimately came up short of being crowned champions, the Lady Trojans were able to cement themselves into the program’s record books as they finished a school-best third place in state.
Clocking in just behind two powerhouse XC programs, the Lady Trojans scored 69 points as a team, 11 points behind state runner-up Lowry High School.
Results
1st: Tahoe Truckee – 41 points
2nd: Lowry – 58 points
Team finish: 3rd – 69 points
Top Lady Trojan runners:
Sophie Romero – 10th, 22:10
Jules Ondrisko – 12th, 22:28
Kaylan Robinson – 14th, 22:34
Addi Nelsen – 22nd, 23:32
Rylan Bliss – 23rd, 23:32
Rosie Miller – 28th, 24:13
Savannah Thompson – 34th, 24:31
Overall Results — Top 5 Places — Finishers
1.) Tahoe Truckee (NIAA) (41) 1, 4, 7, 13, 16, 25, 37
Top 5 Times: 1:48:13
Average Time: 21:38
2.) Lowry High School (58) 2, 9, 11, 14, 22, 27, 32
Top 5 Times: 1:52:17
Average Time: 22:27
3.) Pahrump Valley (69) 8, 10, 12, 19, 20, 23, 28
Top 5 Times: 1:54:19
Average Time: 22:51
4.) Spring Creek High School (81) 5, 15, 17, 18, 26, 29, 31
Top 5 Times: 1:55:46
Average Time: 23:09
5.) Elko High School (102) 3, 6, 24, 34, 35, 40, 41
Top 5 Times: 2:00:22
Average Time: 24:04
6.) Moapa Valley High School (158) 21, 30, 33, 36, 38, 39
Top 5 Times: 2:09:07
Average Time: 25:49
Inc.) Boulder City High School (2 finishers)
Inc.) Churchill County High School (3 finishers)
Inc.) Coral Academy of Science (2 finishers)
Inc.) Dayton High School (1 finisher)
Inc.) Equipo Academy (1 finisher)
Inc.) Fernley High School (1 finisher)
Inc.) Slam Academy (1 finisher)
Inc.) South Tahoe High School (2 finishers)
Inc.) The Meadows (1 finisher)
Boys
The Pahrump Valley High School boys cross country team wrapped up their strong 2025 season with a sixth-place finish at the Class 3A State Championships at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.
Tahoe Truckee dominated the meet, winning the team title with 42 points and three runners in the top 10, followed by Spring Creek High School (49 points) and Fernley High School (91 points).
The Trojans’ top 5 combined time was 1:34:51, with an average time of 18:58 — showing a tight, competitive pack.
Though the program will be losing some influential graduating seniors, the Trojans should be in good hands next season with a strong young core.
Top Pahrump Valley finishers:
Joaquin Flores – 24th, 18:35
Logan Tilley – 30th, 18:55
Joshua Gent – 31st, 18:55
Aydon Veloz – 33rd, 19:09
Timothy Stutzman – 36th, 19:15
Joshua Flores – 39th, 19:21
Benjamin De Santiago – 43rd, 19:45
Team Results
Place: 6th
Team Points: 128
Top 5 Runners’ Combined Time: 1:34:51
Average Time (Top 5): 18:58
Overall Results — Top 5 Places — Finishers
1.) Tahoe Truckee (NIAA) (42) 1, 4, 7, 10, 20, 31, 38,
Top 5 Times: 1:26:46
Average Time: 17:21
2.) Spring Creek High School (49) 3, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 27,
Top 5 Times: 1:28:51
Average Time: 17:46
3.) Fernley High School (91) 2, 16, 21, 23, 29, 39, 48,
Top 5 Times: 1:32:00
Average Time: 18:24
4.) Elko High School (108) 6, 9, 24, 33, 36, 41, 51
Top 5 Times: 1:33:30
Average Time: 18:42
5.) Moapa Valley High School (123) 5, 14, 17, 35, 52
Top 5 Times: 1:36:37
Average Time: 19:19
6.) Pahrump Valley (128) 19, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34
Top 5 Times: 1:34:51
Average Time: 18:58
7.) Virgin Valley High School (183) 13, 37, 43, 44, 46, 49, 50
Top 5 Times: 1:42:59
Average Time: 20:35
8.) Slam Academy (196) 22, 40, 42, 45, 47
Top 5 Times: 1:44:08
Average Time: 20:49
Inc. Boulder City High School, 3 finishers
Inc. Churchill County High School, 1 finisher
Inc. Coral Academy of Science, 4 finishers
Inc. Lowry High School, 1 finisher
Inc. South Tahoe High School, 2 finishers
Inc. Wooster, 3 finishers
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.