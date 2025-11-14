Trojans XC shows promising future at State Championships

The Pahrump Valley High School cross country teams wrapped an impressive 2025 season with standout performances at the Class 3A State Championships in Reno.

PVHS freshman XC runner Rylan Bliss who finished second overall behind Lincoln County's Sadie Ivins with a finishing time of 21:36 in the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS XC runner Joshua Flores placed 14th overall in the Coaches Association Invitational at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School XC runner Joaquin Flores (left) and Joshua Gent (right) keep up with other in the Coaches Association meet at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Running hard until the very end, the Trojans cross country teams were pushed to the brink last weekend during the Class 3A State Championship held at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.

While both programs ultimately came up short of being crowned champions, the Lady Trojans were able to cement themselves into the program’s record books as they finished a school-best third place in state.

Clocking in just behind two powerhouse XC programs, the Lady Trojans scored 69 points as a team, 11 points behind state runner-up Lowry High School.

Results

1st: Tahoe Truckee – 41 points

2nd: Lowry – 58 points

Team finish: 3rd – 69 points

Top Lady Trojan runners:

Sophie Romero – 10th, 22:10

Jules Ondrisko – 12th, 22:28

Kaylan Robinson – 14th, 22:34

Addi Nelsen – 22nd, 23:32

Rylan Bliss – 23rd, 23:32

Rosie Miller – 28th, 24:13

Savannah Thompson – 34th, 24:31

Overall Results — Top 5 Places — Finishers

1.) Tahoe Truckee (NIAA) (41) 1, 4, 7, 13, 16, 25, 37

Top 5 Times: 1:48:13

Average Time: 21:38

2.) Lowry High School (58) 2, 9, 11, 14, 22, 27, 32

Top 5 Times: 1:52:17

Average Time: 22:27

3.) Pahrump Valley (69) 8, 10, 12, 19, 20, 23, 28

Top 5 Times: 1:54:19

Average Time: 22:51

4.) Spring Creek High School (81) 5, 15, 17, 18, 26, 29, 31

Top 5 Times: 1:55:46

Average Time: 23:09

5.) Elko High School (102) 3, 6, 24, 34, 35, 40, 41

Top 5 Times: 2:00:22

Average Time: 24:04

6.) Moapa Valley High School (158) 21, 30, 33, 36, 38, 39

Top 5 Times: 2:09:07

Average Time: 25:49

Inc.) Boulder City High School (2 finishers)

Inc.) Churchill County High School (3 finishers)

Inc.) Coral Academy of Science (2 finishers)

Inc.) Dayton High School (1 finisher)

Inc.) Equipo Academy (1 finisher)

Inc.) Fernley High School (1 finisher)

Inc.) Slam Academy (1 finisher)

Inc.) South Tahoe High School (2 finishers)

Inc.) The Meadows (1 finisher)

Boys

The Pahrump Valley High School boys cross country team wrapped up their strong 2025 season with a sixth-place finish at the Class 3A State Championships at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.

Tahoe Truckee dominated the meet, winning the team title with 42 points and three runners in the top 10, followed by Spring Creek High School (49 points) and Fernley High School (91 points).

The Trojans’ top 5 combined time was 1:34:51, with an average time of 18:58 — showing a tight, competitive pack.

Though the program will be losing some influential graduating seniors, the Trojans should be in good hands next season with a strong young core.

Top Pahrump Valley finishers:

Joaquin Flores – 24th, 18:35

Logan Tilley – 30th, 18:55

Joshua Gent – 31st, 18:55

Aydon Veloz – 33rd, 19:09

Timothy Stutzman – 36th, 19:15

Joshua Flores – 39th, 19:21

Benjamin De Santiago – 43rd, 19:45

Team Results

Place: 6th

Team Points: 128

Top 5 Runners’ Combined Time: 1:34:51

Average Time (Top 5): 18:58

Overall Results — Top 5 Places — Finishers

1.) Tahoe Truckee (NIAA) (42) 1, 4, 7, 10, 20, 31, 38,

Top 5 Times: 1:26:46

Average Time: 17:21

2.) Spring Creek High School (49) 3, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 27,

Top 5 Times: 1:28:51

Average Time: 17:46

3.) Fernley High School (91) 2, 16, 21, 23, 29, 39, 48,

Top 5 Times: 1:32:00

Average Time: 18:24

4.) Elko High School (108) 6, 9, 24, 33, 36, 41, 51

Top 5 Times: 1:33:30

Average Time: 18:42

5.) Moapa Valley High School (123) 5, 14, 17, 35, 52

Top 5 Times: 1:36:37

Average Time: 19:19

6.) Pahrump Valley (128) 19, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34

Top 5 Times: 1:34:51

Average Time: 18:58

7.) Virgin Valley High School (183) 13, 37, 43, 44, 46, 49, 50

Top 5 Times: 1:42:59

Average Time: 20:35

8.) Slam Academy (196) 22, 40, 42, 45, 47

Top 5 Times: 1:44:08

Average Time: 20:49

Inc. Boulder City High School, 3 finishers

Inc. Churchill County High School, 1 finisher

Inc. Coral Academy of Science, 4 finishers

Inc. Lowry High School, 1 finisher

Inc. South Tahoe High School, 2 finishers

Inc. Wooster, 3 finishers

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.