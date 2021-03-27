53°F
Sports

Virgin Valley continues football mastery of Pahrump Valley

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
March 27, 2021 - 7:00 am
 

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Under the bodies is Pahrump Valley High School quarterback Andrew Avena, whose 1-yard sneak during the fourth quarter put the Trojans on the scoreboard against Virgin Valley. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 14-6.

The Pahrump Valley High School football team ended a long scoring drought Friday night, but that was not enough to stop Virgin Valley from beating the Trojans for the 25th consecutive time in a 14-6 victory at Trojan Field.

The Trojans had not scored in their two previous games — both against Moapa Valley — and the streak was 11 quarters when Andrew Avena capped a short four-play, 25-yard drive with a sneak from a yard out to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-6. But the Bulldogs responded by running out the final 7 minutes, 56 seconds of the game, converting two fourth-down plays in the process, to wrap up their first win of the season.

Pahrump Valley has not beaten Virgin Valley since a 12-0 win in 1993.

Neither team managed to average 4 yards per carry against the other’s stout run defense, but Virgin Valley quarterback Will Barnum threw for 88 yards and a touchdown. The biggest difference in the game was turnovers, with the Trojans coughing up the ball four times — losing three of the fumbles — while a Henry Amaya interception was the only turnover for the visitors.

Fabian Soriano led the Trojans with 55 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Amaya rushed eight times for 44 yards. Avena completed 3 of 6 passes — all to Rance Bill — for 50 yards.

The Trojans will host SLAM Nevada on Friday, then finish the truncated season with a rematch against the Bulldogs on April 9 in Pahrump.

