‘We want to finish this game!’ — Powderpuff fundraiser raises $1,187 despite heavy rain

Pahrump Valley High School athlete Rosie Miller gets up to extend her hands out for a perfect catch in the girls Powderpuff game fundraiser last week on Nov. 20 at Pahrump Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Coached by football seniors Kayne Horibe and Jack Walker, the "Pink Panthers" take to the field after running through their custom made pre-game ceremony banner. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Powderpuff team captains Aubree Williams (left) and Sedona Norton (right) anticipate the opening coin toss from PVHS varsity baseball coach, Drew Middleton (middle). (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
PVHS varsity soccer senior Diona Nixon returns the ball like a pro as she scans the field for more yards. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Coached by the cheer squad, various varsity male athletes from the fall dressed up in cheer gear and did their best impressions of the Trojans cheer program. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The opposing team "Teal Team Six" coached by Jace Wulfenstein and Booey Mclard went on to defeat their opponents by score of 47-0. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Sedona Norton advances the ball up field during the Powderpuff football game. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pink Panthers take team timeout to review a play while the downpour of heavy winter rain shone down at Pahrump Valley High School during the Powderpuff football fundraiser game. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
November 28, 2025 - 4:44 am
 

The annual Pahrump Valley High School girls Powderpuff flag football fundraiser was a huge hit despite unfavorable weather conditions.

The term “powderpuff” originates from an article published in the 1940’s by the Madison Daily Leader dubbing the two teams as “The Powderpuff and Rouge Elevens”. It was suggested because the women had chosen to poke fun at themselves by staying on the field at halftime and putting on fresh makeup before the amused spectators.

Although only forecast to receive precipitation later in the evening around 7 p.m. last Thursday, the rain slowly made its way to Pahrump slightly before kickoff at 5 p.m.

Despite the slippery conditions, multiple girls varsity athletes from this past fall’s season combined to make up two competitive teams: The Pink Panthers and Teal Team Six.

Organized by Trenton Curtis and Marshira Nelson, athletes played by the marking rules of flag football, as the general rules were modified for safety, entertainment and overall fun.

The event in total grossed $1,187 in fundraiser money that will be split 50/50 to benefit the Unite for HER Foundation and the remaining half supporting the cheer and yearbook programs at PVHS.

Under the supervision of two varsity football seniors, Kayne Horibe and Jack Walker, Teal Team Six was able to make short work of the Pink Panthers’ defense as the team combined for 21 points and two pick-sixes in the first quarter.

What began as a lively and competitive match-up took an unexpected turn when a heavy downpour rolled in near the end of the second quarter.

As the rain intensified and conditions grew worse, safety and visibility became genuine concerns.

By the middle of the third quarter, the idea of calling the game early was brought to both teams.

With a torrential downpour ensuing, the game became a matter of who can hold onto the ball more.

But their response was immediate and unwavering.

“They told me, ‘We don’t want to quit! We want to finish this game!’,” event co-organizer Trenton Curtis said.

Giving fans in attendance a surprise, multiple varsity male athletes from the fall season got dressed in cheer attire and put on more of a show than anyone bargained for.

Trying to out-do the cheer squad that coached them, like a parody film, the boys performed everything in their unrehearsed repertoire from team chants to impressive aerial stunts.

“I could not have been more proud of each player, volunteer, and audience member for showing up and supporting our fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness,” Curtis said following the event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

