“We’ve told them: we hope you’re coming with us to state” — Lady Trojans cruise to 9-0 win

On Breast Cancer Awareness Night, the varsity girls soccer team delivered its best performance of the year against Cristo Rey St. Viator as they gear for the playoffs.

The PVHS girls soccer team huddles for warmth together during a chilly fall evening at home against league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

PVHS girls soccer was able to put up massive offensive numbers in their home league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator, scoring seven goals in the first half alone. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer junior Natalie Soto gets an opportunity to strike as she finished the match with two goals against Cristo Rey St. Viator in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

PVHS girls soccer junior Natalie Soto gets an opportunity to strike as she finished the match with two goals against Cristo Rey St. Viator in a home league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer senior co-captain Aubree Williams advances the ball during her four-goal performance in the Trojans home "Pink Out" game against league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Most soccer programs would be pretty satisfied with multiple goals coming across the net, but that wasn’t the Trojans case in their second to last home league match of the regular season.

Pushing seven goals heading into halftime 7-0 against league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator, the message Pahrump Valley girls soccer varsity head coach Amy Carlson was clear: the job’s not finished.

“This was the best ball control and field awareness we’ve shown all season. Typically, we do well getting the ball up to the 30, but we haven’t been able to finish,” Carlson said. “Tonight, it finally all came together. A little late in the season, sure — but better late than never.”

Trojans junior co-captain Natalie Soto would open the goal floodgates early in the 5th minute of the first period that was quickly followed up by a goal by Juliana Lopez that came off a deflection from Aubree Williams.

Not more than two minutes later, Williams was fouled in the box and capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity to give the Trojans (3-8-4, 1-6-3 3A Southern League) an early 3-0 lead.

Donning their all pink jersey’s that read “Together We” in honor of breast cancer awareness, the Trojans sure played like one big solid unit.

“We usually try to do something throughout October for breast cancer awareness. It’s tradition now — other sports like baseball, softball, volleyball all have their pink-out games. Some of our girls have had family members affected, so it means a lot,” Carlson said. “But it’s also become a team motto — “Together We Fight.” We teach them more than just soccer. The girls take this game seriously every year.”

Getting a bit out of reach at halftime up 7-0, the Trojans were able to stack up a quite sizeable lead by the end of the first half due in part to well-timed headers by Aubree Williams and a goal by senior captain Natalia Vallin.

“After the Equipo game where we struggled, we basically went back to square one. The next day at practice, we told them — nobody had a starting spot. Everything was up for grabs,” Carlson said.

The Trojans would make the Royals (1-13, 0-10 3A Southern League) evening longer in the second half as Williams accumulated her fourth goal before Soto would float one of the prettiest headers I’ve seen in a while past the outstretched Cristo Rey goalkeeper.

With the game called 20 minutes early into the second half due to mercy, the Trojans got to call it a night a bit earlier in celebration.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost, and very much needed with regionals coming up. Everyone knows we’ve had a tough season,” Carlson said. “We’re going into regionals in sixth place — it is what it is — but we’re going to take that and build from it. The girls needed to see that they’re capable.”

Looking Ahead

With the last match of the regular season falling as a league match against The Meadows at home on Tuesday Oct. 21, the heat will be on for the girls to pull out the victory.

While the sixth seed on paper isn’t an ideal finish to most, it’s a spot the team isn’t afraid of being in.

“We need a win — plain and simple. Not just for the bracket, but for the structure and confidence. Ironically, we’re actually more confident as the sixth seed because we match up better with the teams in that path,” Carlson said. “We’ll likely face teams like Virgin Valley, Boulder, and Moapa — some of our toughest rivals, but also the teams we play the best against.”

Only the Trojans and their confidence now separate them between a push for the state title.

“We’ve told them: we’re going to state — we hope you’re coming with us,” Carlson said.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.