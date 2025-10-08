“You still have a shot at state” — Lady Trojans soccer takes down 4A program

While Monday night’s 2-1 win over 4A Desert Pines won’t count in the league standings, it may have been the spark the Lady Trojans needed.

PVHS girls soccer freshman Mary Miller charges her way down the field in a non-league away match against Desert Pines High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer senior captain Natalia Vallin launches a beautiful ball on a corner kick that would end up finding Aubrey Williams for a header to put the Trojans up 1-0 against Desert Pines High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer players senior Diona Nixon (left), sophomore Cindal Monahan and senior Delaney Abbatte (right) get into formation midfield during a non-league away match against Desert Pines High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

While the win unfortunately doesn’t count in league standings, the Lady Trojans will enjoy a commanding 2-1 victory over 4A program Desert Pines High School Monday night.

The crisp transition into the fall weather has come at the right time as the Trojans have been playing some great ball in the last few weeks.

Recently competing in the Mater East tournament, the Trojans were able to finish with a 1-1-2 including a 6-1 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator (1-12, 0-9 3A Southern League) and ties with Mater East Las Vegas (2-10, 2-6-1 4A Southern Desert League) and rival Boulder City High School (4-3, 4-2-2 3A Southern League).

Pahrump’s offense Monday was fierce from the jump as the Trojans (3-7-4, 1-5-3 3A Southern League) scored in the opening sixth minute following a beautiful cross from senior captain Natalia Vallin to senior co-captain Aubrey Williams who finished the ball with a well-timed header.

“Fun fact, during my freshman year one of my first goals of the season I made a header. So I’ve just been practicing through the years,” Williams said. “It was really nice to be back there, especially because me and Natalia always practice our headers. She has such a good left foot.”

The Trojans defense held firm most of the evening, keeping the Jaguars out of scoring position for all but one moment in the 24th minute that allowed Desert Pines to split a shot between the outstretched efforts of Trojans seniors Delaney Abbatte and Julieanne Briggs.

The message at halftime was clear: “Hey, we’re not out of this.”

“I always tell them: “Good is not good enough. Don’t settle. If you think you gave it your all, give more.” If you can still walk off the field without being hunched over, you didn’t leave it all out there,” Carlson said. “That’s the feeling you want if you’re trying to go to state.”

The Trojans came ripping out of the gate to begin the second half with a strike by Williams once again that sailed past the Jaguars goalkeeper to push the Trojans lead to 2-1.

Offensive pressure kept the Jaguars off their side of the goal most of the second half, but it would be the defense that would secure the victory against a newer 4A program.

A late Jaguars goal attempt on an isolated streak up the box was firmly interrupted by sophomore Cindal Monahan who arguably had one of the best plays of the evening.

Trojans senior goalkeeper Julieanne Briggs helped keep the girls in the match, recording six out of seven save oppurtunities.

“I mean, the offense was great tonight, but more impressively, the defense. They’re finding that drive—better late than never,” Carlson said. “A lot of our issues come from our mids—especially our defensive mids—trying so hard and covering so much ground that they end up getting in each other’s way. But tonight, they had better awareness. They were able to provide double coverage when needed, but without crowding each other, which has definitely been an issue before.”

Up Next

The Trojans have three league matches remaining against Equipo Academy (10/13), Cristo Rey St. Viator (10/25) and The Meadows School (10/21).

Sitting in sixth place overall in the 3A Southern League, the Trojans still have a crack at the playoffs but more than likely won’t secure home field advantage.

“Looking at our standings, most people have counted us out. But we decided to tell them—just lay it out: “You still have a shot at state,” Carlson said. “Even though we haven’t played our best, and haven’t executed all season, they’re still in it.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.