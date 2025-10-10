Youth Rider Event returns to Pahrump OHV Park this October

The popular Youth Rider Event is back on Friday, October 17, offering an afternoon of safe, supervised fun and off-road excitement just for kids.

A local youth rider rips up the track at the Pahrump OHV Park which is geared toward youth riders with small off-road vehicles like dirt bikes, electric bicycles, and quads under 125cc. (Oasis Digital NV)

Pahrump’s young off-road enthusiasts are in for a treat. The Youth Rider Event is making its return to the Pahrump OHV Park on Friday, October 17, running from 3 p.m. until dusk.

This fun-filled event is geared toward youth riders with small off-road vehicles like dirt bikes, electric bicycles, and quads under 125cc.

Kids will have the chance to ride in a safe, supervised environment while enjoying the thrill of the track and the camaraderie of fellow riders.

Location

To get to the park, head down Highway 160, turn onto Dandelion Street, then take a right on Ironwood Avenue. Follow the road to the end, and look for the parking lot – you’ll know you’re in the right place when you see helmets and happy kids.

Must Haves

■ Helmets are required

■ Valid Nevada OHV stickers are needed for all vehicles (Need help? Organizers can assist with a “One Time Hall Pass” and sticker info)

■ Youth riders only, on vehicles under 125cc

Volunteers Needed

Events like this thrive with community support. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with flagging, guiding riders, and keeping things running smoothly.

If you’re interested, sign up at the park or contact Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com.

This event is made possible thanks to the efforts of the Town of Pahrump, County Public Works, and the OHV Park Advisory Committee. The park is growing, and this is just the beginning.

Get Involved

There are two open positions on the OHV Park Advisory Committee: The Pahrump OHV Park Advisory Committee and the Pahrump Arena Advisory Committee. The position will help make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners with respect to the operation of and improvement to the Pahrump OHV Park within the town of Pahrump.

If you’re passionate about off-roading and want to help shape the future of the park, apply to help make a difference in the community.

Interested applicants must complete and submit an application by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Applications are available at the Pahrump Town Office, located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100, or online at pahrumpnv.gov.

Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Pahrump Town Office, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 or by email at townoffice@pahrumpnv.gov.

All committee appointments are subject to approval by the Nye County Board of Commissioners.

For more information, please contact the Town Office at (775) 727-5107.

