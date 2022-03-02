79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Battery company to stake 90 new claims north of Tonopah

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 2, 2022 - 10:55 am
 
A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak is seen in November 2015. American Battery Technology C ...
A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak is seen in November 2015. American Battery Technology Co., an American minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling operation, is staking 90 additional surface sedimentary lithium-bearing claims covering approximately 1,800 acres north of Tonopah, company officials said. Since the 1960s lithium has been mined in the area. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

American Battery Technology Co., an American minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling operation, is staking 90 additional surface sedimentary lithium-bearing claims covering approximately 1,800 acres north of Tonopah, company officials said.

It will expand the company’s Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project in Big Smoky Valley, to a total of approximately 10,340 acres,.

ABTC has delivered its initial Tonopah Flats lithium samples for analysis for high throughput screening analysis. The company will substantially expand its claims in the area, and continue with additional exploratory drilling, officials said.

As the company focuses on manufacturing more battery-grade lithium hydroxide products near Tonopah, it plans to abandon its brine claims in the Railroad Valley area.

The company has sold 224 of its 644 unpatented placer claims in this Western Nevada Basin located in Nye County, to Ameriwest Lithium Inc., a North American lithium exploration and development company.

As part of the company’s battery metals resource development exploration efforts, ABTC is performing bench scale characterization and extraction trials to confirm the technical and economic feasibility of extracting elemental lithium from these acquired resources in order to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide, and other high value lithium products, for sale to the battery metals market.

ABTC’s sale of WNB claims, in combination with the expansion of its lithium-bearing surface sedimentary claims in Big Smoky Valley, follows a change in strategy that emphasizes sampling and characterization of lithium-bearing claystone sedimentary resources in the Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project.

Lithium mining poses a number of environmental dangers, especially when done in desert conditions. An estimated 500,000 gallons of water are needed per ton of lithium extracted. This can endanger lithium mining communities because it can cause droughts or famine if operations are not kept in check.

American Battery Technology Co. officials say they’repositioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

ABTC says it has built a clean-technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near-insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries.

This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials, company officials said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tonopah Muckers guard Jessica Callaway (11) attempts a free throw during a game earlier this se ...
This 3-sport Tonopah athlete also plays the ukulele
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Jessica Callaway is member of Tonopah’s varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and varsity softball teams.

Tonopah is expected to build a new hospital to serve northern Nye County and other areas in the ...
Tonopah could build new hospital
By Carly Sauvageau Special to Pahrump Valley Times

The consideration comes after Reno-based Renown Health moved out of town and was replaced by Las Vegas-based Central Nevada Regional Care at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The current facility is not up to codes.

Nye County School District/ Nye County School District leaders voted Wednesday to relocate Tono ...
Tonopah will build new $15.2M elementary near town high school
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah will create a centralized learning campus for pre-k through 12-grade students by constructing a new elementary on 5.5 acres near the town’s high school.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/ Tonopah Muckers guard Antonio "Tony" Bleasdell (4) during ...
Getting to Know: Antonio Bleasdell
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Bleasdell was in fourth grade the first time he touched a basketball — his first experience was dribbling and shooting with a soccer ball at the park near his house.

Roundup will remove 2,000 wild horses near Tonopah
Roundup will remove 2,000 wild horses near Tonopah
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Severe drought has contributed to problems with food and water supplies for the horses, and land management officials say the range can’t support them.

A proposed drillhole location map of the Tonopah North project, located immediately west of Ton ...
Drilling to begin on Tonopah North project
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The project aims to test two silver-gold concepts associated with parts of Tonopah Caldera and the lithium potential within parts of Siebert Formation.

Special to the Tonopah Times/Tonopah High School senior Hannah Dowers posing for her volleyball ...
Getting to Know: Hannah Dowers
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

From a small town in central Oregon to a farm in central Nevada, this three-sport Tonopah athlete is making the best of everything she can.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historic ...
Goldfield Days returns on Friday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

Pasadena Poets
Country duo rolls through Tonopah on 2021 tour
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Pasadena Poets recently put on a show at Tonopah’s Clown Motel as part of their 2021 “American Motel Tour.”