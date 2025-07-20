98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

Blacksmith classes offered at Tonopah Historic Mining Park

Tools used during blacksmithing classes at the Tonopah Historic Mining Park. (Jill Hammond/Spec ...
Tools used during blacksmithing classes at the Tonopah Historic Mining Park. (Jill Hammond/Special to the Tonopah Times-Bonanza)
Blacksmithing class students learn how to heat the iron and use hammers and other tools to forg ...
Blacksmithing class students learn how to heat the iron and use hammers and other tools to forge, bend and twist the hot metal into shapes. (Jill Hammond/Special to the Tonopah Times-Bonanza)
Blacksmith instructor Ramon Fagundo instructs a class at Tonopah Historic Mining Park. (Jill Ha ...
Blacksmith instructor Ramon Fagundo instructs a class at Tonopah Historic Mining Park. (Jill Hammond/Special to the Tonopah Times-Bonanza)
The forging area at Tonopah Historic Mining Park. (Jill Hammond/Special to the Tonopah Times-Bo ...
The forging area at Tonopah Historic Mining Park. (Jill Hammond/Special to the Tonopah Times-Bonanza)
More Stories
Beatty Town Advisory Board members Kelly Carroll, Kyle Lewis, Treasurer Randy Reed and Perry Fo ...
Beatty Town Advisory Board discusses Vegas to Reno race and Bonnie Claire Lithium Project
The NyE Communities Coalition, with the help of a host of businesses and other entities, will b ...
TONOPAH: School supply distribution day set for July 17
Side-by-side basketball action photos taken by Stephens in 2024 and in 1963. “Last year, to d ...
Richard Stephens bids farewell to journalism career
Tonopah Stargazing Park offers telescopes, binoculars and iPads with stargazing apps at the sta ...
Looking for things to do this summer in Tonopah? Look no further
By Jacob Powers Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
July 19, 2025 - 6:32 pm
 

Take a step back in time this summer with a blacksmithing class, offered to the community thanks to the Tonopah Historic Mining Park.

The aim of the class is to teach the fundamentals of blacksmithing safely. The next scheduled class will be held over two days on July 19 and 20.

Blacksmithing instructor Ramon Fagundo leads the Tonopah Historic Mining Park Blacksmithing Program and also teaches at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park.

Since 2010, the program has been hard at work teaching students how to work with a coal forge to heat metal to more than red hot and how to use hammers and other tools to forge, bend and twist the hot metal into shapes.

While the classes are mainly aimed for adults, responsible youth can participate with an accompanied paid adult supervisor.

The classes, which consist of a full eight-hour day, start off with a briefing from the instructors about how to conduct yourself while you’re around a forge.

Tonopah Historic Mining Park tour guide Grace Gearhart said that attendants are required to wear full-length pants, preferably denim, and closed-toed, sturdy shoes.

“The folks that have signed up are absolutely ecstatic to take the class. They’re very excited, and we will have some participants taking our blacksmithing class this coming weekend during the Rock and Bottle Show, which is also going to be a demonstration for the public,” Gearhart said. “We’re hoping that we’ll have some people viewing the class and the demonstrations along with the people participating, and hopefully that’ll help to get the word out as well.”

Students in the class have the opportunity to work hands-on with a coal-burning forge and will be able to learn to forge them into useful or decorative items.

“Usually, the instructors will start from the very beginning of lighting a forge. After lighting the fire in your forge, you’ll then learn to use the airflow and the fans and to get your forge hot enough to where you can now use your tools and get your metal in there,” Gearhart said. “Once you get it hot enough, then you start shaping the metal using the techniques that are demonstrated by our instructors.”

Class prices per person:

Single Day $125

Two Days $200

Group discount:

$50 discount for the first additional group member

$25 discount for every additional person after the first

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST