Drilling to begin Bolo Gold project near Tonopah

Barrian Mining Corp., a Vancouver, Canada-based gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing precious metal projects in the United States has secured a drill rig and contract with a Fallon-based drilling company for the Bolo Gold Project located 56 miles northeast of Tonopah.

Photo Courtesy of Barrian Mining Corp. The Bolo Gold Project is 56 miles northeast of Tonopah as shown in this file photo.

Maximilian Sali, CEO and founder of Barrian, said that preparations have already started at Bolo for the summer drill program.

“We are very excited that preparations to drill have started at Bolo for our summer drill program especially as gold hits a new six-year high. We are confident in Harris’s experience in Nevada to handle our summer drill program and the rig chosen will allow us to drill our high priority target to a depth of around 500 meters where geophysics has shown a potential mineralized anomaly that could prove to be continued mineralization at depths well beyond any previous drill holes on this property,” Sali said in a press release.

The Bolo project hosts Carlin-type gold mineralization.

In an email conversation, Sali added that the project has had a lot of recent drilling success but due to market conditions was not receiving the value it deserved. According to the data provided by Barrian Mining, more than $3 million has been spent so far on the Bolo property to date.

“We were able to secure an earn-in option on the property and will be drilling this property in late July. It’s considered to be a high-grade Carlin-type deposit which many of Nevada’s producing mines are yet it’s not in the typical Carlin trend,” Sali said in an email.

“We will not know how long we plan to mine as mining is many years away. We are an exploration company at this time,” he added.

Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates, a Fallon-based drilling company that was contracted by Barrian Mining Corp. for the project, has been operating in Nevada, as well as other areas of North and South America, for over 30 years. The company has executed drill programs on a broad range of projects and deposit types for major and junior companies.

According to the information provided by the company, the Bolo Gold Project is near Kinross’s Round Mountain Gold Mine, which has produced over 10 million ounces of gold to date.