Here are the winners of the Tonopah rodeo

Tonopah held a rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13, presented by Ladner Rodeo Productions.

In the Mutton Bustin’ event, Myah Smalley finished in first place. She was followed by Aidan Lanier and Elena Chavez, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Cade McMurry finished in first place in the steer riding competition.

In the open barrels competition, Madalyn Perez took home first place with a winning time of 18.822 seconds. She was able to narrowly edge out second-place finisher Callie Griffith, who finished with a time of 18.854 seconds.

The third-place finisher of the open barrel event was Becky Johnson with a time of 18.930 seconds.

Dallie Griffth finished in first place of the junior barrels competition with a time of 19.283 seconds. Griffith was followed by Hazel Griffith, who finished with a time of 20.085 seconds and Harlee Wade with a time of 20.604 seconds.

In the peewee barrels event, Elena Chasez was the victor with a time of 41.501. Harper Blackburn came in second place with a time of 61.253 and Laycie Ladner came in third place with a time of 68.046.

Taylor Lanier finished in first place in the Ranch Bronc event. Harold Herring followed up with a second-place finish.

Chance Johnson cruised his way to victory in the Breakaway event with a winning time of 4.82 seconds. Cade McMurry followed Johnson in second place with a time of 6.12 seconds and Mitch Miller finished in third place with a time of 6.61 seconds.

In the calf roping competition, Austin Vanest finished in first place with a time of 15.95 seconds. He was followed by Cade Johnson, who came in second place with 33.41 seconds.

There was a tie for first place in the team roping event. The team of Mike Metzger and Chris Begovich, along with the team of Skylar McCuller and Jace McCuller finished with a winning time of 11.96 seconds. Nick and Cure Dowers finished in third place with a time of 14.36 seconds.

