Hornets begin ‘22 season at home on Friday

By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
September 1, 2022 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2022 - 3:55 pm
Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza Effrain Moreno (24) runs for a touchdown in the ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza Effrain Moreno (24) runs for a touchdown in the Hornets' 28-6 victory over Beaver Dam during the 2021 season.

The Beatty Hornets football team will kick off their season this Friday, Sept. 2, when they host the Green Valley Christian High School Guardians.

The Guardians are entering the game with a 1-1 record. Their win came against Sandy Valley, 60-26, and their loss came last week due to a forfeit against Rolling Hills Prep School.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019 season when the Guardians came out on top by a score of 40-26.

“I’m really looking forward to player development,” Hornets head coach Rusty Anderson said. “I got a lot of young talent. We definitely have our work cut out for us with Green Valley Christian, but I think my athletes can definitely win this game.”

The Hornets finished 2-3 overall last season and just 1-3 during league play. They’ll be looking to improve from last year and get back to the playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza Emily Guevara (6) spikes the ball during Beatty' ...
Lady Hornets struggle early in season
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Beatty High School volleyball team is off to a rough start after being swept in their season-opening tournament.

Lady Muckers turning season around
Lady Muckers turning season around
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school volleyball team might be hitting their stride after going 3-1 in their second tournament of the season this past weekend.

Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Sophomore quarterback Drew Otteson (right) started his first game fo ...
Muckers will kick off season on the road
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah Muckers kicked off their football season with a road game against the Mammoth Huskies on Friday in California.

Naomi Wilde/Special to the Times-Bonanza
Here are the winners of the Tonopah rodeo
By Danny Smyth Tonopah-Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tonopah held a rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13, presented by Ladner Rodeo Productions.

Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Charles "Chad" Cobb has been named the new athletic director at Tonop ...
Cobb tapped as new Tonopah High athletic director
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Charles “Chad” Cobb has been announced as the new athletic director of Tonopah High School starting this fall.

(Carly Sauvageau/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
How tiny Tonopah beat out Phoenix to host the Westercon sci-fi convention
By Carly Sauvageau Special to the Times-Bonanza

Westercon has been held everywhere from Seattle to Los Angeles, but tiny Tonopah won the bid to host its 74th meeting at the Tonopah Convention Center after organizers selected the Nye County town over Phoenix, Ariz.