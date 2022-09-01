Hornets begin ‘22 season at home on Friday

The Beatty Hornets football team will kick off their season this Friday, Sept. 2, when they host the Green Valley Christian High School Guardians.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza Effrain Moreno (24) runs for a touchdown in the Hornets' 28-6 victory over Beaver Dam during the 2021 season.

The Beatty Hornets football team will kick off their season this Friday, Sept. 2, when they host the Green Valley Christian High School Guardians.

The Guardians are entering the game with a 1-1 record. Their win came against Sandy Valley, 60-26, and their loss came last week due to a forfeit against Rolling Hills Prep School.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019 season when the Guardians came out on top by a score of 40-26.

“I’m really looking forward to player development,” Hornets head coach Rusty Anderson said. “I got a lot of young talent. We definitely have our work cut out for us with Green Valley Christian, but I think my athletes can definitely win this game.”

The Hornets finished 2-3 overall last season and just 1-3 during league play. They’ll be looking to improve from last year and get back to the playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.