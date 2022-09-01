Lady Muckers turning season around

The Tonopah high school volleyball team might be hitting their stride after going 3-1 in their second tournament of the season this past weekend.

The Lady Muckers had a rough start to their season after going 0-4-1 in their first tournament of the season two weeks ago.

They have rebounded since then in a very strong way.

Last weekend, Tonopah participated in a second tournament, this time winning three of their four games.

They were able to get wins over Lund, North Valleys and Beatty before losing the final game of the tournament to White Pine.

The Muckers swept their first three matchups in the tournament, winning each game 2-0.

In their final game against White Pine, Tonopah took a 1-0 lead, however, the Bobcats took the final two sets for the win. The third set came down to the wire in a 15-12 final score.

Tonopah will meet Lund and Beatty two more times each during the season once league play starts up.

The Lady Muckers’ next game will be Thursday, Sept 1, when they host the Panthers of Pahranagat Valley.

Tonopah went 1-2 last season against the Panthers with their only win coming in the 1A Central league championship game.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

