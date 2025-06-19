Looking for things to do this summer in Tonopah? Look no further

As the sun continues to blaze through the valley, kids across Tonopah can access the following attractions all summer long.

Tonopah Stargazing Park offers telescopes, binoculars and iPads with stargazing apps at the star parties that begin at dusk and are free to the public. (Getty Images)

Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool

Located off of Bryan Avenue, the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool is open to the public seven days a week.

Hours of operation may vary depending on the group of swimmers.

According to the town’s website, lap swim runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., open swim is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (children nine and under must be accompanied by a person 16 years or older), and family swim winds down the evening from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (must be with adult 18 years or older for family swim).

Families that may be looking to rent out the pool area may do so on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fees include $50 for rental of the swimming pool and facilities while an additional $30 security/cleaning deposit is also required.

Rates for children: 16-years-old and older are $5 a session, ages 4-15 are $2.50, and children 3 and under who are accompanied by an adult are free.

Swimmers looking to gather a season pass can do so at the Town Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blacksmithing classes

Soon to be confirmed dates are on the way as the 2025 Blacksmithing season gears up to kick off this summer.

Originally designed for those interested in learning the fundamentals of blacksmithing, participants will learn to light and work with a coal forge to bend metals into decorative items.

Ramon Fagundo of the Tonopah Historic Mining Park Blacksmithing Program is slated to head the blacksmithing program. Originally born and raised in West Virginia, Ramon moved to Nevada over a decade ago to pursue his career. The blacksmith is also the lead instructor for blacksmithing classes at the Old Mormon Fort State Park in Las Vegas.

Star Parties

Offered from May through September, stargazing is available to patrons wanting to catch some of the best night skies in America.

Voted as the #1 stargazing destination in America by USA Today, Tonopah’s skies offer the opportunity to see nearly 7,000 stars, a big difference from your normal 20-25 stars seen in the inner city.

Taking place at the Tonopah Stargazing Park, located at the end of Ray Tennant Drive, the park is equipped with brought-in telescopes, binoculars and iPads with stargazing apps to help attendees identify constellations.

Star parties begin at dusk and are free for the public to attend.

Catch these future events:

June 21 - Dark Sky Night

June 28 - Moon Night

July 5 - Moon Night

July 12 - Moon Night

July 19 - Dark Sky Night

July 26 - Dark Sky Night

Aug. 2 - Moon Night

Aug. 9 - Moon Night

Aug. 16 - Dark Sky Night

Aug. 23 - Dark Sky Night

Aug. 30 - Moon Night