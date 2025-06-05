PHOTOS: Honoring the history and heritage of Tonopah

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Tonopah Convention Center was absolutely packed on Saturday, May 24 as attendees of the 54th Annual Jim Butler Days browsed all that was available at this year's craft show.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Jim Butler Days Parade took place on May 24 and hundreds of people lined the sidewalks of Main Street to watch as the procession made its way past. Taking home 1st Place for the parade was the Hasana Dance Troupe, whose colorful costumes and swirling motions had the audience cheering.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nevada State Mining Championships saw some intense competition the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, with both locals and visitors signing up for the mucking and drilling contests to prove their mining might.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The late prospector Jim Butler and his burro are credited with giving rise to the town of Tonopah and the Jim Butler Days celebration, including its popular parade, honors this history while also celebrating the many people who make Tonopah a great place to live.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Jim Butler Days and the Nevada State Mining Championships go hand in hand and it's not just the adults who get dirty in the competitions. The youngsters had their very own day to show off their budding skills, with the Elks Lodge hosting the Youth and Junior Mining Events on Sunday, May 25.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News As part of a week-long celebration of its heritage and history, the Jim Butler Days Parade took place Saturday, May 24 in Tonopah. The event attracted a throng of spectators who lined Main Street to enjoy the procession and many of the parade entrants had fun interacting with the crowd.

Bethany Thompson/Special to the Times-Bonanza Jim and Sam Merlino were crowned as the King and Queen of the 54th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Driving a metal stake into solid rock is no easy task but those taking on the Nevada State Mining Championships were not intimidated, swinging their sledge hammer as hard as they could in the Single and Double Jack contests.

Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The 54th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration encompassed the town of Tonopah this May, with the theme of "Try that in a Small Town," inspired by the hit Jason Aldean song of the same title.

May in Tonopah means the return of a beloved yearly tradition, Jim Butler Days, and this year’s celebration was one that had event organizers raving with delight. Coinciding with the Memorial Day weekend, the event saw nearly flawless weather that drew out hundreds of people to swarm the local streets and businesses.

“The weather here is generally pretty schizophrenic this time of year, so anytime the weather cooperates, we just know Jim Butler Days will be a success!” lead event committee member Joni Eastley told the Tonopah Times after all the activity had come to a close.

“Nearly all of the area hotels were sold out,” Eastley continued, adding, “We had more than 1,000 visitors over the three-day weekend. The crowd size at the Jim Butler Days Stampede, our annual rodeo, was estimated to be at least 900 people! And the Nevada State Mining Championships were visited by about 700 people over the six hours of competition.”

Despite the inundation of out-of-towners temporarily swelling the town’s population, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill reported that there were no incidents requiring a law enforcement response and the events maintained a safe atmosphere throughout.

Jim Butler Days officially kicked off on May 18 with the pageant and coronation of the 2025 Jim Butler Days King and Queen, with the crowns going to a well-known couple, Sam and Jim Merlino. A talent show and graduations ceremonies for the kindergarten, middle school and high school students were also taking place but the main portion of the fun was centered on the three-day holiday weekend.

The theme of this year’s event was “Try That in a Small Town” - inspired by the hit country song by Jason Aldean of the same name - and the Jim Butler Days Parade on May 24 included several floats sporting the message.

Taking home bragging rights for their parade entry was the Hasana Dance Troupe, scoring the award for first place. Coming in second at the parade was the Mizpah Hotel, followed by Raley’s Market in third, Tonopah Historic Mining Park in fourth and Valley Propane rounding out the winners in fifth place.

As part of the Jim Butler Day festivities, the Nevada State Mining Championships took place Saturday, May 24 too. An enthusiastic crowd gathered on the competition grounds adjacent to the Tonopah Elks Lodge #1062, where everyone was able to fill up on pancakes or hit the “Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar” prior to the drilling and mucking.

Writer Jackie Boor, the award-winning author of “Logan: The Honorable Life and Scandalous Death of a Western Lawman,” made her way around to three different locations over the weekend. Attendees had the chance to meet her in person and pick up a signed copy of her book, which has been hailed as “Nevada history at its best!”

There were blacksmithing demonstrations, a craft show, the Boys and Girls Club Summer Kickoff, horseshoe tournaments, tastings of wine, beer and whiskey, gold panning, live musical performances, races at the Tonopah Speedway and so much more.

Capping off the festivities, Jim Butler Days concluded with multiple Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 26.

Planning for the 55th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration is already underway and residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for Memorial Day weekend 2026 so they won’t miss the fantastic fun next year.

For more information visit JimButlerDays.com

Nevada State Mining Championship results

There were seven categories of competition in the 2025 Nevada State Mining Championships. The winners are as follows:

Men's Mucking

1st – James Eason

2nd – Corban Cocanour

3rd – Austin Lemons

Men's Team Mucking

1st – James Eason and Jesse Pattridge

2nd – Aidan Gromis and Justin Perchetti

3rd – Jacob Hamilton and Connor Parsons

Women's Mucking

1st – Natalie Rubio

2nd – Grace Merrill

3rd – Constance Hamrick

Women's Team Mucking

1st – Amiee Thompson and Toni Wombaker

2nd – Natalie Rubio and Grace Merrill

3rd – Aimee Thompson and Jessica Thompson

Men's Single Jack

1st – Tom Donovan

2nd – Kaleb Denham

3rd – Jesse Pattridge

Women's Single Jack

1st – Natalie Rubio

2nd – Grace Merrill

3rd – Anna Cocanour

Men's Double Jack

1st – Jesse Pattridge and Tom Donovan

2nd – Rafael Echeverria and Corban Cocanour

3rd – Ian Guthridge and Tasker Eason