Race season coming to an end at Tonopah Speedway

The Tonopah Speedway will be holding its final race of the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 17 to declare the point winners of each class.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Speedway is hosting the last race of the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Duffy Otteson (car pictured) is looking to finish with an undefeated season with a win on Saturday.

This is the 40th season of races taking place there.

There are five race classes this season: Mini Dwarf (kids karts), Pro Stock, Mini Stock, Hobby Stock and Sport Mods.

In the Mini Dwarf class, the top three drivers are separated by fewer than 100 points. Ryker Stringer currently leads the class with 504 total points. He’s followed by Everett Dowers with 468 points and Justin Carney with 422 points.

In the Pro Stock class, Duffy Otteson is currently leading the pack with 714 total points. He and his brother, Sterlynn, have won every race in the Pro Stock division this season. With a win on Saturday, they will have completed a perfect season.

Otteson is followed in the point standings by Keith Beall with 579 points and Austin Bradley with 406 points.

In the Mini Stock division, Brandon Jones is taking a 223-point lead into the final race. He currently sits atop the standings with 720 points, while Tom Heideman is in second place with 497 points and Taber Otteson is in third place with 380 points.

The Hobby Stock class is the tightest of the bunch with the top four drivers separated by just 86 points.

Steve Stringer is currently in first place with 584 points. He’s followed closely by Tony Ward with 569 points. Jordan Shelton and Ezra LaBelle are separated by just 21 points between third and fourth places. Shelton has 519 points and LaBelle has 498 points.

In the Sport Mods class, Kohlzin Park is going into the final race with 382 points. He leads second-place driver Trent Bandazian, who has 294 points, by 88 points in the standings.

Tonopah resident Elizabeth Beall would like all drivers, families, friends and race attendees to send any videos, pictures, etc. to her so that she can put them together to show at the race banquet on Nov. 5.

You can send anything you have to her email, elizabeth_beall@yahoo.com.

Saturday’s festivities will begin at 7 p.m. First, the drivers will be introduced, then kids in attendance will be able to ride in the racecars a couple of times around the track. Following the ride-alongs, the races will get underway around 7:30 p.m.

In honor of fan appreciation night, general admission for the grandstands will be free for everyone wishing to attend. If you have any questions or want more information, please visit the speedway’s website at tonopahspeedway.net.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.