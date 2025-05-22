Rev up those engines, it’s time for the races

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Speedway is home to a quarter-mile, oval dirt track that drivers of all ages can test their skills on, with the 2025 season offering multiple races throughout the summer, starting with the annual Jim Butler Days Race this Saturday.

The 2025 season at Tonopah Speedway is about to begin and the first of the contenders will be sending the dirt flying this Saturday during the season opener, the annual Jim Butler Days Race. From modified vehicles to hobby, pro and mini stocks to sportsman and master mini-dwarfs, Tonopah Speedway’s upcoming race is set to feature an array of classes and skilled drivers of all ages, offering audiences a night of unforgettable racing competition.

Anyone planning to test their own abilities on the Tonopah Speedway’s quarter-mile, oval dirt track this year needs to keep in mind that there is a new system in place. All drivers are required to fill out the 2025 Driver Registration Form prior to heading out to the track.

“This registration will only need to be filled out one time for the entire year and will not cost you additional money,” the speedway noted. “We are using this registration as a way to collect mailing info, car owner info and emergency contact info from our drivers, to aid us in our operations throughout the year.”

Additionally, youth ages 17 and under must have a signed Minor Release Form before entering the pit area. “Please fill out and sign the form prior to arriving at Tonopah Speedway,” track officials noted. “All forms can be turned in to the pit gate attendant at time of arrival.”

Aside from this weekend’s race, Tonopah Speedway will see action once a month through the summer. Race Weekend 2 is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21, and Race Weekend 3 will take place Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19. Then it’s time for the annual Jim Marsh Classic on Friday and Saturday, August 15 and 16, followed by the last event of the season, the annual Gene Winters Memorial, slated for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5 and 6.

These events not only offer residents and visitors some adrenaline-filled fun, they are also an opportunity for businesses to get their name in front of the spectators who throng to the speedway at every race.

“We are a nonprofit organization and rely heavily on sponsorships to keep our small racetrack up and running,” information from the Central Nevada Racing Association, which operates the speedway, states. “With the 2025 season coming up swiftly, we would like to ask you to help us keep our track alive this summer so that we can continue to provide fun for all… We are also asking for donation items to give out to adults and children in raffles, which will be held at each race and the poker run as well!”

Those interested in advertising with the track can email Advertise@TonopahSpeedway.net

The annual Jim Butler Days Race is scheduled for Saturday, May 24. Pits open at 3 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. and the races will start at 7 p.m.

To find registration and minor release forms, visit TonopahSpeedway.net

For more information call 307-660-0043.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com