Select Nye County medical entities to offer health insurance benefits to their employees

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 4:02 pm
 

Nye County medical entities who are affiliate members of the Washoe County Medical Society will be able to provide additional health insurance benefits to their employees starting July 1, according to the news release.

Employers will offer medical, dental, vision and life insurance at affordable rates with the help of Prominence Health Plan, according to the release. Open enrollment began June 1.

“We’re very enthused to be able to once again offer health insurance as a member benefit,” Dr. Reed Dopf, president of the Reno-based Washoe County Medical Society said in the release. “We expect this to mean savings and better coverage to our independent practices with 50 or fewer employees.”

The Washoe County Medical Society members will have access to more than 2,000 primary care providers and 3,300 specialists. The HMO open access plan also allows individuals to see a specialist without a referral from a primary physician. Participating areas include Pahrump and Tonopah in Nye County. Clark County, Douglas County, Storey County, Washoe County and Carson City.

The announcement comes after the Washoe County Medical Society enrollment in the new Association Health Plan (AHP).

An Association Health Plan offers benefits to small companies that have two to 50 employees. These benefits have traditionally been accessible only to larger group employers. Through these plans, employees will have access to “affordable” monthly premiums, according to the news release.

Valerie Clark, a health insurance consultant at Washoe County Medical Society, said that qualified members of affiliate members of the Washoe County Medical Society will be able to participate “as long as they meet the requirements of the plan and the association.”

“We are always trying to address the high cost of benefits and healthcare,” Clark said in an email. “The small group marketplace (insurance) is usually more expensive than the large group marketplace (insurance). An AHP offers large group benefits and pricing to its AHP members, which they cannot get on their own.”

When asked about how much employees should expect in savings, Clark said that “every group is different and rated based upon their characteristics, but average savings is 10-15 percent off of traditional small group rates.”

A partnership with Prominence Health Plan increases the accessibility of skilled and highly-qualified healthcare providers to the Washoe County Medical Society members, according to the news release. Available programs will include Go365, a wellness program that encourages a healthy lifestyle, the Teladoc Program, 24/7 member care via telephone or video from physicians, psychiatrists, clinical social workers, and counselors. Dental care, vision plans, and life insurance will be available through Kansas City Life.

For membership questions, call Washoe County Medical Society at 775-825-0278.

