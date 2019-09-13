Tahoe-based firm opening Tonopah office

American Battery Metals Corp., a battery metal exploration and development company based in Incline Village, recently established a company office in Tonopah, the firm announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza The Tonopah location will provide various strategic benefits, serving as a venue for research and analysis, storage, and as an auxiliary testing facility, the news release said.

“As we continue to scale our mining, extraction, battery recycling and distressed asset acquisition operations, it made sense to expand our physical footprint in Nevada,” American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole said in the release.

“This additional office space complements our Incline Village office as well as our full chemical laboratory in Virginia City, providing company personnel with multiple locations from which to conduct company business,” Cole said.

According to the company’s website, the American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up lithium exploration mining company whose purpose is to explore mineral properties, which hopefully will contain lithium and other economic minerals.

“We were incorporated under the laws of the state of Nevada on Oct. 6, 2011 for the purpose of acquiring rights to mineral properties with the eventual objective of being a producing mineral company, if and when it ever occurs,” the statement on the company’s website reads.

The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

American Battery Metals Corp. currently has mining claims on 26,000 acres in the area known as the Western Nevada Basin in Railroad Valley in Nye County, according to its website.

In the second half of 2017, the company engaged experts to evaluate the region and the Western Nevada Basin Claim to target on-site exploration efforts. It determined that 260 claims of the Western Nevada Basin Claim were appropriate for the company’s planned exploration, which started in April 2019.

With many features similar to Clayton Valley and with no exploration work targeting lithium to date, Railroad Valley represents a new and untested target for lithium brine, according to American Battery Metals Corp.’s website.

Attempts were unsuccessful to reach officials for more information.