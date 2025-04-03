Tasty taco fundraiser rakes in over $4K for Tonopah teens’ Europe tour

Pati Harhay/Special to the Times-Bonanza Outside of the Tonopah Elks Lodge, the grills were under constant use on Saturday, March 29 as parents, friends and supporters of Levi Harhay, Remington Cobb, Franco Caldera and Ryan Jeffrey came together to host a fundraiser for the four teens' "European Quartet" educational tour this summer.

Pati Harhay/Special to the Times-Bonanza Though kitchen duty may not be the most glamorous part of the job, the teens hosting the Taco 'Bout a Fundraiser didn't shy away from doing the dirty work by washing up dishes throughout the event.

Pati Harhay/Special to the Times-Bonanza With aspirations to learn more about the many and varied cultures of the world, four Tonopah youth hosted a fundraiser last Saturday at the Tonopah Elks Lodge, where delicious tacos, burritos and more were sold before a tableful of desserts donated to the cause were auctioned off.

Pati Harhay/Special to the Times-Bonanza Tonopah high schoolers Franco Caldera, Remington Cobb, Levi Harhay and Ryan Jeffrey spent Saturday, March 29 hard at work preparing for their Taco 'Bout a Fundraiser, an event that helped bring in cash to fund the four young men's upcoming trip to Europe.

Four Tonopah teenagers are set to have a very memorable summer vacation, with an educational tour that will take them across the Atlantic Ocean to experience the sights and culture of several European capital cities. And though the trip will be quite expensive, the financial burden for their parents will be that much less thanks to the recent Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser.

Hosted Saturday, March 29 at the Tonopah Elks Lodge #1062, the taco feast fundraiser was a collective project between Levi Harhay, Remington Cobb, Ryan Jeffrey and Franco Caldera, along with their families and friends. An extensive menu of Mexican cuisine was on offer, including a variety of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more. Once all of the delicious eats were devoured, the group then held a dessert auction featuring an array of sumptuous, sweet treats.

“The fundraiser went so amazing! The town once again showed immense support for the kids in our community. We raised over $4,400,” Pati Harhay, mother of Levi, raved following the fundraiser. “We even did about eight deliveries for people who couldn’t make it in person but wanted to support the boys and enjoy the great food.”

The money raised at the Taco ‘Bout a Fundraiser will go toward the four teens’ “European Quartet” tour through EF Educational Tours. Over the course of 12 days, Levi, Remington, Ryan and Franco will travel to London, England; Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium; and Amsterdam in the Netherlands where they will take part in all kinds of activities and visit world-famous locations, such as the Louvre, the home of Anne Frank, Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower and much more.

It’s a trip that all four are looking forward to with great anticipation and their parents were overjoyed with the community turning out to support their endeavor.

“Special thanks to the Elks Lodge for letting us host the event there and Christy Pope-Madziarek for selling drinks and donating her tips to the boys,” Pati concluded with gratitude. “The dessert donations were overwhelming and amazing. We had volunteers helping in the kitchen, Candace was a huge help. The boys and parents worked hard for the fundraiser but we could not have had such success without the support from the community.”

