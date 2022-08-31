96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

This spooky sideshow troupe is coming to Tonopah’s Clown Motel

By Jenna Limbach Special to the Times-Bonanza
August 31, 2022 - 10:08 am
 
Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer Clawdette Smm Smm
Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer Clawdette Smm Smm
Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer "Danger Dave" Dave Pawlack
Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer "Danger Dave" Dave Pawlack
Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer Charlie Thargic
Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer Charlie Thargic

The Stolen Stitches, a sideshow troupe, is bringing spooky season to Tonopah early with a performance at the Clown Motel on Sept. 16.

According to the creator of the Stolen Stitches, Dave Pawlack, the group performs a “classic sideshow with a spooky twist.”

“It’s B-movie type horror show like Elvira,” Pawlack said. “It’s a Halloween kind of fun.”

The Stolen Stitches have performed across the country and have won awards in their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa. for Best Finale for their work in FearScape Haunted Attraction, a haunted house.

The three-person act is family-friendly and will feature sword swallowing, fire walking, a bed of nails and more.

The free show will take place in the Clown Motel parking lot at 6 p.m. and will last approximately half an hour.

“The Clown Motel is a fitting spot for our performance,” Pawlack said. “The spooky mystique will fit right in with us.”

Their performance will also be livestreamed on the Stolen Stitches Facebook page.

Following their performance in Tonopah, the Stolen Stitches will be one of the entertainment acts at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Las Vegas on Sept. 17. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Sophomore quarterback Drew Otteson (right) started his first game fo ...
Muckers will kick off season on the road
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah Muckers kicked off their football season with a road game against the Mammoth Huskies on Friday in California.

Naomi Wilde/Special to the Times-Bonanza
Here are the winners of the Tonopah rodeo
By Danny Smyth Tonopah-Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tonopah held a rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13, presented by Ladner Rodeo Productions.

Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Charles "Chad" Cobb has been named the new athletic director at Tonop ...
Cobb tapped as new Tonopah High athletic director
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Charles “Chad” Cobb has been announced as the new athletic director of Tonopah High School starting this fall.

(Carly Sauvageau/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
How tiny Tonopah beat out Phoenix to host the Westercon sci-fi convention
By Carly Sauvageau Special to the Times-Bonanza

Westercon has been held everywhere from Seattle to Los Angeles, but tiny Tonopah won the bid to host its 74th meeting at the Tonopah Convention Center after organizers selected the Nye County town over Phoenix, Ariz.

Tonopah Class of 2022: Grads talk about school in a pandemic and future plans
By Jenna Limbach Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Times-Bonanza caught up with some of the graduating seniors from the Tonopah High Class of 2022 to talk about their high school memories, experiences during the pandemic and future plans. Here are excerpts from those interviews.