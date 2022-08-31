This spooky sideshow troupe is coming to Tonopah’s Clown Motel

According to the creator of the Stolen Stitches, the group performs a “classic sideshow with a spooky twist.” They’ll be in Tonopah on Sept. 16.

Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer Clawdette Smm Smm

Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer "Danger Dave" Dave Pawlack

Special to the Times-Bonanza Performer Charlie Thargic

The Stolen Stitches, a sideshow troupe, is bringing spooky season to Tonopah early with a performance at the Clown Motel on Sept. 16.

According to the creator of the Stolen Stitches, Dave Pawlack, the group performs a “classic sideshow with a spooky twist.”

“It’s B-movie type horror show like Elvira,” Pawlack said. “It’s a Halloween kind of fun.”

The Stolen Stitches have performed across the country and have won awards in their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa. for Best Finale for their work in FearScape Haunted Attraction, a haunted house.

The three-person act is family-friendly and will feature sword swallowing, fire walking, a bed of nails and more.

The free show will take place in the Clown Motel parking lot at 6 p.m. and will last approximately half an hour.

“The Clown Motel is a fitting spot for our performance,” Pawlack said. “The spooky mystique will fit right in with us.”

Their performance will also be livestreamed on the Stolen Stitches Facebook page.

Following their performance in Tonopah, the Stolen Stitches will be one of the entertainment acts at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Las Vegas on Sept. 17. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event.