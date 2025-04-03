Tonopah Middle/High School to host 4th annual Career Fair

4th annual 2025 Tonopah Middle/High School Career Fair is hosted in conjunction with the UNR Extension for Northern Nye County.

Anna Whiteside/UNR Extension Northern Nye County Business members and military recruiters will showcase their respective roles, missions and career opportunities to students at the 2025 Tonopah Career Fair. Previous career fairs have hosted approximately 200 students, 50 businesses and more than 135 business professionals.

There will be plenty of career information for middle and high school students when the 4th annual Career Fair returns to Tonopah High School on April 10.

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. is in hosted in conjunction with the UNR Extension for Northern Nye County.

Administrative Assistant Anna Whiteside told the Tonopah Times-Bonanza that the career fair is designated for students at Tonopah/Middle High School, Round Mountain, Gabbs, along with Esmeralda County and home-schooled students.

Students visiting from all corners of Nye County

“Some of our students travel as much as 150 miles round-trip to be able to attend,” Whiteside said. “We strive to give the students as many options for career choices as possible before they enter the working world.”

The primary objective of the career fair is to inspire and educate students about various career paths and the skills required to succeed in today’s competitive job market, Whiteside said.

“By businesses participating, they will have the opportunity to engage with enthusiastic students eager to learn about different professions,” Whiteside said. “It’s turning out to be really, really great. Right now, with all of the kids that are listed, we’ve got 205 students that will be attending this year. I have 46 business tables already signed up and 108 business participants. I also have teachers and staff. We include all of them, so right at the moment, I’ve got 142 business teachers and staff participants that are going to be there.”

For those students planning to attend, due to construction of the new elementary school in front of the high school all participants are asked to park in the Joe Friel Sports Complex parking lot, directly across from the school.

2025 Tonopah Career Fair

■ April 10

■ Tonopah High School Gymnasium

■ 1 Ray Tennant Way, Tonopah

Parking: Joe Friel Sports Complex parking lot, directly across from the school.

■ 9:45 a.m. Participant Welcome Presentation

■ 10:00 a.m. High School Students

■ 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Lunch break for students and participants

■ 12:50 p.m. Middle School Students

■ 1:30 p.m. Participant raffle drawing

■ 2:00 p.m. Clean-up, students will assist