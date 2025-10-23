Tonopah Muckers dominate Sandy Valley, stay undefeated at 8-0

The Tonopah Muckers football team continued their dominant season Friday night, dismantling Sandy Valley 64-6 on the road to improve to 8-0.

Tonopah Muckers QB/RB junior Dustin Otteson breaks of a big gain on the ground in a home game against Beatty High School. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

If the Muckers football program keeps playing the way it is, they may quickly need to move up a whole division.

Blowing out their opponents this season by a wide margin, last Friday was no different for Tonopah, as they handed Sandy Valley a 64-6 whooping on the road.

It was a well-earned night on the ground for the Muckers as they accumulated 301 total rushing yards in the contest.

Led by the dual-threat junior quarterback Dustin Otteson, the Muckers have been running away with games this year through a mixture of Otteson’s elusiveness in the scramble.

So far this year, Otteson leads the team in rushing by a long shot with 1,611 total yards and is second in the state behind Fernley’s Keeshawn Love, who has 1,690 total rushing yards.

Against the Sidewinders last weekend, Otteson was able to find the end zone five times on the ground.

Improving their 1A Southern (8-man) League record to 8-0 and 6-0 in league play, the Muckers in their next game face the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks (Littlefield, Ariz.) at home in a 1ASouthern (8-man) challenge, on Friday, Oct. 24.

So far this year, the Muckers have outscored 440-74 which when put on paper is an absolute absurd stat for an offensive and defensive high school football program.

With only two games left this regular season before the playoffs start, Tonopah will attempt to continue its perfect 8-0 season record against the Diamondbacks, who head into the challenge with a 2-4 record after their recent 26-22 league win over Indian Springs.

