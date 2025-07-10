TONOPAH: School supply distribution day set for July 17

The work that goes into NyE Communities Coalition's annual Back-to-School events is accomplished with the help of many hands all working together to make sure students are equipped for the coming school year. (MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The NyE Communities Coalition, with the help of a host of businesses and other entities, will be hosting its annual Back-to-School Supply Distribution in Tonopah next week, with an assortment of new backpacks that will be filled with all kinds of school supplies ready to be handed out to area students. (MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

It may only be mid-summer vacation for the students of Nye County but thoughts are already turning to equipping local kids for the coming school term and it’s a county-wide effort, with businesses and organizations banding together to make sure there are sufficient supplies for academic success.

Heading up this year’s Back to School Fair effort is the NyE Communities Coalition and its board of directors. Utilizing donations, both monetary and material, NyECC is gearing up to hand out just about anything a student might need, from pens, pencils and paper to rulers, folders, notebooks and of course, brand new backpacks to put all of the supplies in.

Key partnerships are helping the cause, with Valley Electric Association committing over 525 backpacks and Desert View Hospital offering financial support, as is Leeward Renewable Energy with its sponsorship. Donation boxes have also been set up so patrons of Family Dollar and Dollar General can conveniently purchase a few supplies while doing their shopping. All of these supplies will then be divvied out among students all over Nye County.

The biggest push in the NyECC’s back-to-school efforts will take place in the county’s largest community, Pahrump, but Tonopah is not to be left out. On Thursday, July 17, Tonopah families are invited to the Community Health Nurse Office for their own backpack and school supplies distribution day. A vaccine clinic is scheduled simultaneously. Parents must note that each of their students are required to attend in person in order to receive supplies and pre-registration for vaccines is required.

Pam Smith, a former NyECC staffer who now works at the Nye County School District, is taking two months this summer to help head up the back-to-school events once again. She’s been keeping track of the supply inventory to ensure that any supplemental supplies are purchased, so students can receive the same items. With a team of others, she is also working to fill backpacks that are destined for students in Round Mountain, Beatty, Gabbs and Duckwater, as well as in Lincoln County, which the NyECC serves.

In addition to handing out things students need in a classroom setting, the NyECC will be bringing its car seat program to the Tonopah school supply distribution event, too, helping ensure children are traveling safely. Free car seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last and those interested are encouraged to contact Jess Rosner at Jess@NyECC.org or 775-482-6561, extension 1 for more information.

“As we prepare for a new school year, it is so important that every child has the tools they need to succeed,” NyECC Board President Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The Back to School Fair effort is a wonderful opportunity for families to get free backpacks, school supplies and essential health resources – all in one place. We encourage families with school-aged children to come and and take advantage of this community event. Together, we can give our kids a strong start to the year ahead.”

The Tonopah back-to-school supply distribution is set for Thursday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The event will take place at the Community Health Nurse Office, 1 Frankie St.

For more information call 775-482-6659.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com