Tonopah Speedway holds second annual Poker Run

After a lot of planning, the 2nd annual poker run came together cleanly.

The official route for the 2025 Poker Run course. (via Ridecommand.com)

Trophies from the Tonopah Speedway 2025 Poker Run were supplied by Cutting Edge Designs. (Tonopah Speedway “Official” via Facebook)

The Tonopah Speedway is much more than just a place for fast-paced excitement - it's also a big part of the Tonopah community. Drivers participated in the Jim Butler Days Parade before hitting the track for the first race of the 2025 season, which continued last weekend with the speedway's poker run. Races are scheduled for July, August and September as well. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Last weekend, the Tonopah Speedway hosted its second annual Poker Run event with a new route this year.

Held over June 6 and 7, the two-day event started on Friday at the Downtown Tonopah Events Plaza with registration and live music from artist Cody Wayne that was accompanied by local favorite, Catahoula’s food truck. On Saturday morning at 8 a.m., a pancake breakfast was held to kick off the 85-mile loop from Tonopah to Goldfield.

Buy-ins for the event started at $40 and included a free poker run T-shirt. Best hand won $500 in addition to second hand winning $300. A free poker run was also offered to visitors of Goldfield that are part of the event, with the winner claiming $100.

Starting at the OHV Staging Area/Rodeo Grounds off of US Highway 6, over 250 racers participated in the 85-mile long loop. Following the race, participants enjoyed more live entertainment from Wayne and street dancing hosted by the Tonopah Liquor Company.

A special thanks is extended to the following sponsors for helping to support the event: Centerra Gold, Blackrock Silver Corp., Tonopah Liquor Company, M&K Enterprises, Clyne’s Antique &Classic Cars, Nostalgia Street Rods, Crow Safety Gear, Joe’s Racing Products, Royal Purple, Nasty Beast Hard Tea, Monster Tour Water, Star Nursery and ATV Cycle Sports.

Also, a special thanks to Brooke Shenberger, who arranged for the stop in Goldfield to be at the Firetruck museum, with the owners opening it up to participants to look around. Shenbeger also hosted a free poker run within the town of Goldfield in which the winner won $100.

Earlier this race season, the Tonopah Speedway received a gracious sponsorship from Star Nursery as one of the main weekend sponsors of the 2025 season.

They will be directly sponsoring Race Weekend 3, which will be held on July 18 and 19.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X