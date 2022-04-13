56°F
Tonopah students explore job opportunities

By Jenna Limbach Special to the Times-Bonanza
April 13, 2022 - 12:32 pm
 
Tonopah senior Talon Smith talks with Brittany Marich from the Department of Health and Human Services at Career Day on Thursday, April 7. (Jenna Limbach/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
Tonopah eighth-graders Rajpeet Chahal and Remington Cobb talk with Elizabeth Nubel and Quentin Owens Smith from University of Nevada Reno at Career Day on Thursday, April 7. (Jenna Limbach/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
Yajaira Esparza from University of Nevada Reno's Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering talks with Tonopah students about future careers. (Jenna Limbach/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
Department of Agriculture Forest Service employee Carolyn Helm talks with Tonopah eighth-grader Liberty Deck at Career Day. (Jenna Limbach/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The University of Nevada Reno (UNR) Extension and Tonopah High School partnered to host a Career Day at Tonopah High School on Thursday, April 7. Employers and colleges around the county and state were represented by 75 professionals at 28 tables. Companies present included the Department of Wildlife, Nevada State Bank, JT4 and Kinross, among others.

“The professionals really felt like they made a difference and enjoyed talking to the kids,” Misha Allen, UNR Extension Educator, said.

All Tonopah students in eighth through 12th grade were invited to participate and learn about future job possibilities in Nevada; 150 students participated in total.

“The surveyed students said they felt like the professionals cared about them,” Allen said. “They really connected with professionals and received career guidance.”

After the success of this event, Tonopah High School plans to continue with a larger Career Day next year.

“The Tonopah Middle/High School College and Career Fair was outstanding. The amount of support and generosity we received from our community, businesses and colleges was amazing,” Melinda Jeffries, the principal of Tonopah schools, said. “The students thoroughly enjoyed themselves and next year have asked for more time to interact with those partners who attend.”

