Town Board’s March meetings address library expansion, off road racing, capital projects

Rachel Ebel/Special to the Times-Bonanza The town board is considering placing a legal kiosk that would give the town of Tonopah and surrounding communities access to free legal forms and information at the Tonopah Library.

On March 12, the Tonopah Town Board meeting commenced with a variety of concerns regarding a proposal to support justice toward vandalism in town, the awareness and urge to prepare for a surge in tourism and traffic in town and the opportunity for the town to house a legal kiosk from the state of Nevada.

Town Board Vice-Chair Joni Eastley expressed a request for discussion for the establishment of a $1,000 reward fund for any information regarding any type of theft or vandalism committed in the town of Tonopah that could help lead to the arrest and conviction of those at fault. The reward also would be a standing offer toward acts not yet reported.

“There is no honor among thieves,” comments Joe Westerlund. “If somebody is taking something I think this is going to encourage people to step up and at least help us get our property back.”

It was agreed by the town board to move forward with drafting a resolution and to discuss more in a future meeting so that some of the provisions could be carefully decided.

Assistant race director for the Best in the Desert (BITD) off-roading series Megan Van Cleve brought to the board a request for the town’s support of their Nevada 1000 Race that is scheduled for May 1, 2 and 3 in Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda County, with a majority of the race’s presence to occupy Tonopah during the last two days of the event.

“I would really like to encourage any kind of amenities to make sure that they are fully prepared for the maximum influx of people who are going to be here,” says Van Cleve. Around 150 to 175 professional participants are expected, not including their pit crews and spectators, to be present in town. All of the racing would be taking place on BLM land, she adds.

The motion for the race to proceed was approved 4-0 by the board.

A discussion of the progress of the Tonopah Library expansion appropriately aligned with the prospect of a legal kiosk to be provided by the state of Nevada. The legal kiosk would give the town of Tonopah and surrounding rural communities access to free legal forms and information with the equipment to be provided free of cost, including furniture, printer, computer and forms. The town would only need to provide the space. The topic is set to continue for discussion at a subsequent meeting.

Additionally addressed was the need to adjust the method after-hours water payments are handled so that residents can quickly resume services. The topic is set to continue with efforts to amend the town’s water ordinance, taking into consideration the adjustment of fees and fines that would need to be applied for late payments and the need for after-hours services.

At the March 26 meeting, it was shared that this year’s annual Shamrock Walk experienced an outstanding attendance — nearly selling out all 125 tickets. It was noted that this positively affects small businesses and engages locals and visitors to participate within the community.

During public comment, it was announced that on April 26 the Tonopah High School Athletics Foundation will host a banquet fundraiser at the Tonopah Convention Center with all proceeds going to high school and jr. high athletics departments and other needs for the schools. Donations were solicited for a raffle and silent auction, not limited to money but also art and novelties.

The Main Street park expansion project will be open for discussion and public comment at future Tonopah Town Board meetings. Across the street from the Jim Butler Inn, there are plans to add benches and picnic tables with hopes of bringing in a colorful backdrop of a mural as well. Eastley and Tonopah Town Manager Joseph Westerlund have been in contact with groups and individuals who are interested in contributing concrete and materials donations.

Also at the March 26 meeting, it was approved for the Water Capital Projects reallocation for paving in the amount of $46,000 and Sewer Capital Projects in the amount of $46,000, not to exceed $92,000 in a 4-0 decision.

Amidst all the current town projects, board members shared that one way community members might help with the town’s street and road improvements is by reporting major potholes and cracks to the county with photographs and their location whenever they are noticed.

For more information about the Tonopah Town Board and references for past and future agendas and minutes, you can visit www.tonopahnevada.com. Meetings are held on the first and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Tonopah Convention Center located at 301 Brougher Avenue at 6 p.m.

Rachel Ebel is a freelance reporter living in Tonopah.