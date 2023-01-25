53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

WRESTLING: Mitchell Miller leads Tonopah Muckers at Vaquero Classic

By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News
January 25, 2023 - 9:30 am
 
Special to Tonopah Times Sophomore Mitchell Miller (right) took third place in the 126-pound we ...
Special to Tonopah Times Sophomore Mitchell Miller (right) took third place in the 126-pound weight class at the 2023 Vaquero Classic wrestling tournament at Fernley High on Saturday, Jan 21, 2023.

The Tonopah High School wrestling team participated in the annual Vaquero Classic wrestling tournament held at Fernley High School over the weekend.

The tournament featured 241 wrestlers representing 21 different schools from the central and northern Nevada areas.

Tonopah had seven wrestlers in the tournament.

Macie and Montana Strozzi and Brianna Sanderson all represented the Muckers in the 113-pound weight class.

Macie and Brianna faced each other in the first round of the consolation bracket. Macie came out on top with a 6-4 decision victory after scoring a reversal just before the end of the second period.

In the 126-pound weight class, Mitchell Miller had the most success of the Mucker wrestlers.

He would go on to finish in third place, securing a victory with a third-period pinfall. Miller had a 4-1 lead on the scoreboard before getting his pin.

Senior Talon Smith and junior Samuel Nichols were the only other Muckers who placed in the top six of their weight divisions.

Smith made it to the semifinals of the championship bracket before falling just short and being pinned in the third period by Sage Adie of Douglas High School.

Following his loss in the championship bracket, Smith dropped both of his matches on the consolation side to get his sixth-place finish.

Nichols, on the other hand, won four of his five matches on the consolation side of the bracket after dropping his first match in the championship bracket.

He won all four matches via pinfalls including his fifth-place match. Two of the four pins came within the first minute of his match. The other two matches were finished in the second period.

As a team, the Muckers finished in 12th place, ending the tournament with 58.5 points.

This was a huge improvement over last year’s Vaquero Classic appearance by the Muckers. There, they finished in 19th place out of 26 spots and only scored 22 total points.

Tonopah will host their only wrestling event of the season this weekend. The event will be a divisional dual.

Five schools will be participating in the event: Tonopah, Pahranagat Valley, West Wendover, White Pine and Lincoln County.

This will be the last regular season event before preparing for the regional tournament next weekend.

The matches are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity Laydown area for drilling operations within Ti ...
Ruling: Miners violated BLM regulations near site of protected flower
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists from the Center for Biological Diversity were monitoring the site where Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on Dec. 26, 2022, when they reportedly discovered a staging area for Ioneer’s drilling operations with a truck, water tanks and materials near the newly protected critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Andrea Morgan/Times-Bonanza Tonopah head coach Adam Siri talking to his team during a timeout i ...
Muckers defeat Panthers in league opener
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Muckers’ game against the Panthers was their first action on the court since mid-December when they defeated the Beatty Hornets in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament.

Cows graze in federally protected Tiehm's buckwheat habitat in Esmeralda County. Environmentali ...
Cows threatening protected flowers, activists say
Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Center for Biological Diversity says it intends to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from destruction due to cattle grazing. It’s not the first time a legal challenge has been filed over the plants, which grow near a proposed lithium mine.

Goldfield aims to complete grotto dedicated to patron saint of miners
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

GOLDFIELD — Between the glitz of Vegas and the big litte city of Reno, there is a small mining town nestled between them known as Goldfield. Once the largest town in Nevada, Goldfield has with it an inescapable, rich history.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This slide from the Tonopah Airport Master Plan presentatio ...
Tonopah Airport plans unveiled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-year strategy details growth and operations at the northern Nye County aviation facility.

Courtesy of the Center for Biological Diversity Tiehm's buckwheat, a rare plant that grows on j ...
Esmeralda wildflower will be protected under Endangered Species Act
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on just 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County, and environmentals say a proposed lithium mine could’ve destroyed nearly all its habitat without the federal protections.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Tonopah Muckers boys and girls basketball teams will be compet ...
PREVIEW: Tonopah Muckers heading to Kody Beach Memorial tourney
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Both teams will play three games over the course of Friday and Saturday. The Lady Muckers are entering the tournament with a 1-3 record, while the boys team is entering the tournament with a 3-1 record.