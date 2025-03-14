PHOTOS: Belmont dinners bring a touch of elegance to close-knit community

Rachel Ebel/Special to the Times-Bonanza For Thompson, her motivation thrives on creating a warm atmosphere combining food and community.

Rachel Ebel/Special to the Times-Bonanza For Chef Thompson, her motivation thrives on creating a warm atmosphere combining food and community. “Really, people are coming for a good meal and to just get together and have a party. My intention is to keep doing it as long as people want to come,” she says.

Rachel Ebel/Special to the Times-Bonanza Belmont resident Aaron Hiibel and his wife attended the February 15 dinner to celebrate 50 years together.

After a vibrant outcome for her Valentine’s Day dinner on Saturday, February 15, Chef Bethany Thompson is eager to spread the word about her new once-a-month event at Dirty Dick’s Saloon in Belmont and the importance of the new tradition in this close-knit community.

The Belmont dinners began in October 2024, after Thompson had been approached by Tracy Bilyeu, the owner of Dirty Dick’s Saloon in Belmont who had proposed the idea of hosting a dinner party once a month in this historic town.

The saloon had already been a popular destination for visitors, hosting a regular shuffleboard tournament and various off-roading gatherings during warmer months.

“People want to stay not too far away but far away enough,” says Bilyeu, sharing that he’s noticed more people seem to be seeking isolated retreats these days. “This is kind of the very last of the Wild West,” he adds.

The isolated nature of the town had been a draw for Thompson as well, becoming a nearby escape from cell service and the bustle of town life.

Thompson moved to Tonopah nearly two years ago when she became the food and beverage director at the Mizpah Hotel, Belvada and Tonopah Brewing Company. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in New York, Thompson traveled a lot in her career, though she admits that she has never lived in a town as small as Tonopah.

“I didn’t think I was going to last,” laughs Thompson.

Bringing over two decades of experience and knowledge of culinary trends and dining styles, the biggest challenge for Thompson was adapting to the rural demographic and planning with the availability of ingredients and product while creating a menu.

The dinner menus are released three months in advance and available on the Belmont Saloon and Community Center Facebook page, run by Aaron Hiibel, a Belmont resident.

Tickets have been known to sell out quickly for the intimate dinner. The Valentine’s Day dinner sold out within a couple of days.

“There is an awful lot of history here,” says Hiibel. The town was established in 1865 and has a well-known courthouse undergoing a restoration project, and many other of the original structures in town still remain.

“A lot of people drive from Reno to Vegas and think that there is nothing here, but you get off of the main highway and you get to these places like Belmont,” expresses Hiibel.

This small, off-the-grid community of Belmont welcomes visitors to experience the historically rich town and all it has to offer.

Anticipating the opportunity to host the dinners at Belmont was exciting for Thompson because it felt like throwing a party.

“We’ve got a great space, we play fun music, we laugh, we drink, we maybe learn something and we are sharing tables,” says Thompson.

The February 15 event was special to Thompson because several guests who attended were celebrating anniversaries and birthdays, one of which was Hiibel, celebrating over 50 years with his wife.

Guests began arriving around 5 p.m., visiting the saloon for cocktails before trickling into the secluded dining room for dinner at 6 p.m. The space, which is a newer extension of the saloon, provides an open kitchen. Here, Thompson and her staff carefully prepared each course, complete with explanations to her guests about the menu.

As the evening progressed, a highlight revealed that one of the guests had prepared a song for his wife that he performed for the entire dining room. By the end of the evening, many of the guests were sharing tables and visiting.

“It’s really a community event,” smiles Hiibel.

For Thompson, her motivation thrives on creating a warm atmosphere combining food and community. “Really, people are coming for a good meal and to just get together and have a party. My intention is to keep doing it as long as people want to come,” says Thompson.

“This is just giving to the Belmont community, for the neighbors and a place together around the table,” says Hiibel.

The next upcoming Belmont dinners will take place on March 15 and April 19, always on a Saturday. For information about tickets, menu and availability, visit the Belmont Saloon and Community Center Facebook page or email at dinnerinbelmont@gmail.com.

Rachel Ebel is a freelance reporter living in Tonopah.