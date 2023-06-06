74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

3 victims ID’d in fatal US 95 crash near Mercury

By David Wilson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 6, 2023 - 7:33 am
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MERCURY — Authorities have identified three victims who were killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County last month.

On May 20, around 9:25 p.m., a Chevrolet Trax heading north on U.S. 95, west of Mercury, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol statement.

Victor Jacuinde-Garcia, 22, the driver of the Chevrolet, and 24-year-old Giovanni Vazquez, both of Las Vegas, died at the scene, NHP said.

A girl in the Dodge was taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center where she later died. NHP did not identify the girl.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brad Mehn,prepares to leave the courtroom during his trial at Pahrump District Court, on Monday ...
Pahrump jury: Mehn guilty in Cathedral Canyon torture killing
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping for his role in the death of a 27-year-old Las Vegas man in the Nye County desert.

In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo speaks during a news confe ...
Former Nye commissioner fined $4,500 following COVID-funding ethics probe

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has fined former Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo $4,500 after finding that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest before voting on a countywide measure to award COVID-relief funding to local small business owners amid the pandemic.