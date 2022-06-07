AR-15s confiscated in Maverick gas station robbery

Suspect allegedly told deputy that he and his minor accomplice robbed a wallet from a man because they were “troublemakers.”

Oliver Moran-Lujano (Nye County Detention Center)

A man and a juvenile face armed robbery and other charges after the pair allegedly pointed guns at a customer outside the Maverick gas station on Highway 160 in Pahrump and stole his wallet about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies that Oliver Moran-Lujano and a juvenile accomplice got out of a black Mercedes armed with AR-15 rifles and pointed them at him, before demanding his wallet and fleeing south on Highway 160, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

The suspects led deputies on a high-speed pursuit before the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle at Tecopa Road, according to reports from the sheriff’s office. The suspects then fled on foot with one gun before deputies were able to track them and detain them. The victim’s wallet and the second AR-15 rifle were reportedly recovered from the suspects’ Mercedes, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

Morano-Lujano told deputies they committed the robbery because they were “troublemakers,” according to a deputy’s arrest record.

Morano-Lujano faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery; assault with a deadly weapon; aiming a gun at a person; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; permitting a minor to use or possess a gun; and resisting and disobeying a peace officer.

He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on a $75,500 bond.

The juvenile suspect was turned over to the Nye County Juvenile Probation Office.

Email Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com