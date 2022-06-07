89°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

AR-15s confiscated in Maverick gas station robbery

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
June 7, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated June 7, 2022 - 4:42 pm
Oliver Moran-Lujano (Nye County Detention Center)
Oliver Moran-Lujano (Nye County Detention Center)

A man and a juvenile face armed robbery and other charges after the pair allegedly pointed guns at a customer outside the Maverick gas station on Highway 160 in Pahrump and stole his wallet about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies that Oliver Moran-Lujano and a juvenile accomplice got out of a black Mercedes armed with AR-15 rifles and pointed them at him, before demanding his wallet and fleeing south on Highway 160, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

The suspects led deputies on a high-speed pursuit before the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle at Tecopa Road, according to reports from the sheriff’s office. The suspects then fled on foot with one gun before deputies were able to track them and detain them. The victim’s wallet and the second AR-15 rifle were reportedly recovered from the suspects’ Mercedes, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

Morano-Lujano told deputies they committed the robbery because they were “troublemakers,” according to a deputy’s arrest record.

Morano-Lujano faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery; assault with a deadly weapon; aiming a gun at a person; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; permitting a minor to use or possess a gun; and resisting and disobeying a peace officer.

He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on a $75,500 bond.

The juvenile suspect was turned over to the Nye County Juvenile Probation Office.

Email Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fulcrum BioEnergy’s Sierra BioFuels Plant in Storey County. (Fulcrum BioEnergy)
Rule change lets Nevada company turn trash into airplane fuel
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fulcrum BioEnergy’s Sierra BioFuels Plant in Storey County will be the first plant in the nation to turn solid waste into synthetic oil that can be processed into aviation fuel.

 
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
By Emerson Drewes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Prices at the pump in the Silver State have failed to let up, sending Nevada into the No. 2 spot for highest gas prices in the country.

 
Voting off to slow start in Nye County
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in Nye County is off to a sluggish start with roughly 225 ballots over the weekend.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, right, stands with ...
VIDEO: Nye County deputy footage details heated altercation between Blundos
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Commissioner Leo Blundo says the sheriff was irresponsible to release footage of a fight with his wife over $77,000 in missing cash and a handgun. He claims a GOP political opponent is trying to derail his re-election bid.