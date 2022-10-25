Early voting: 373 cast ballots at Nye County polls this weekend

Turnout is up slightly from those who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day in June’s primary when roughly 225 ballots were cast here during the first weekend of early voting.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo A polling station in Nye County as seen in 2016.

Nye County officials say 373 voters cast ballots at the polls on Saturday on the first day of in-person early voting for the 2022 general election.

There were 358 ballots cast in Pahrump and 15 in Tonopah, a county spokesperson reported.

Polls were closed on Sunday.

Turnout is up slightly from those who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day in June’s primary when roughly 225 ballots were cast in Nye County during the first weekend of early voting.

Early voting in Nye County’s general election will continue on select days at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 North Highway 160 in Pahrump and the County Clerk’s Office at 101 Radar Road in Tonopah through Nov. 4.

Ballots issued to voters through the mail may be dropped off at both locations, or at the county clerk’s office in Pahrump, 1520 E. Basin Ave.

Early voting was conducted in the Duckwater precinct on Tuesday. Voter turnout was not immediately available.

There are no early-voting locations in other precincts in Nye County, but all voters may cast ballots ahead of the election at either the Pahrump or Tonopah polling stations.

Pahrump

Now through Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct.29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Monday, Oct. 31 – Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tonopah

Now through Friday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

Monday, Oct.31 – Friday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polls in both locations will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Voters are encouraged to confirm their registration information is correct at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

