Uncategorized

Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2022 - 10:44 am
 
Courtesy Mister Tater's Tater Shack Down South Tater
Courtesy Mister Tater's Tater Shack Tater Skins

Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand.

Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options.

Mister Tater’s Tater Shack at Gold Town Casino will be the third location for the restaurant, which operates sites at Aces Bar & Grill in Las Vegas and Henderson. Founded in early 2022 by friends and business partners, Dustin Brafford, Aaron Bradley, Kelsey Dillon, and Kolten Aleman, the restaurant’s specialty of larger-than-life loaded baked potatoes brings together the comfort of a baked-to-perfection potato with flavorful topping combinations and served in an energetic and friendly atmosphere.

“The addition of Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will bring a delicious new dining experience to our guests and the greater Pahrump community,” said Eliot Ripoll, vice president and general manager of Gold Town Casino.

The baked potatoes are topped with a variety of meats, cheeses and toppings that are always prepared in-house. Starting at $13.25, signature taters include “Mammal Style,” topped with ground beef, Thousand Island dressing, tater butter, cheddar cheese and grilled onions; “Chicago Style,” covered with roast beef, au jus, mozzarella, tater butter and spicy giardiniera; and “Down South,” topped with crispy chicken, white gravy, braised greens, Mister Tater’s signature hot sauce, tater butter and onion straws.

The fast-casual restaurant will also serve breakfast taters, such as the “All-American,” a huge crispy tater topped with an egg prepared to preference, cheddar cheese, bacon and a waffle, priced at $11.

Also available are a selection of vegan tater options priced at $13.25, including the black bean sweet potato, topped with beet pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, cashew cream and cilantro; and the “Southwestern,” a huge tater topped with jackfruit “chicken,” corn salsa, cashew crema, pico de gallo and guacamole. Guests can also enjoy an assortment of mac and cheeses such as the jalapeno popper mac; signature sides including poutine loaded fries, crispy housemade fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, priced at $13; and housemade desserts including banana pudding and pecan pie. Guests can also try signature “Zippy” Frozen Lemonades.

In addition, a “Spuds” menu is available for children.

More information about Mister Tater’s Tater Shack is available on its Instagram, Facebook and website.

The inspiration for Mister Tater’s Tater Shack was baking for a while but came to life at the beginning of 2022. Mister Tater’s sells huge, gourmet, loaded baked potatoes – not just as a side on the menu but something one can expect as a whole meal. Mister Tater’s has grown a large local following in a short amount of time. The company began by operating as a small ghost kitchen in a juice bar.

