Grassroots Conservatives group brings GOP hopefuls to Pahrump stage

Story and photos by John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2023 - 7:11 am
 
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times William Conrad addresses a crowd of voters at the the Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada - Pahrump debate on Nov. 9. The Nevada Republican is running for U.S. Senate.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Barry Linderman, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate from Nevada, speaks to voters at a grassroots political debate in Pahrump on Thursday, Nov. 9.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Stephanie Phillips, a hopeful Republican for U.S. Senate from Nevada speaks to voters in Pahrump on Thursday.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Matt Sadler, chairman of the Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada Pahrump, live-streamed the debate on Facebook and YouTube.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Tony Grady, a U.S. Senate Republican candidate for Nevada meets voters at a debate in Pahrump.

The Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada – Pahrump presented a Republican debate and Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Matt Sadler, chairman of the 20-member group and emcee for the debate, live-streamed the event on Facebook and YouTube. If you missed it, the debate is available to watch on Sadler’s website thenevadapatriot.com.

Five candidates for U.S. Senate (Barry Lindemann, William Conrad, Stephanie Phillips, Tony Grady and Ronda Kennedy) and three candidates for Nye County Commissioner (Dan Blackstone, Tammie Pitman and John Wehrly) squared off in the debate and spent considerable time talking with audience members before and after the event.

Candidates expressed positions on various questions posed by Sadler and the audience.

“We’re trying to vet candidates,” Sadler said. “Sometimes grassroots are very local candidates that need a little bit of a push so that money doesn’t play such a big role.”

Sadler says it’s important for Pahrump to know where candidates stand on issues.

The Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada – Pahrump meets every fourth Monday. The group hopes to hold a similar event in March or April prior to the primaries.

John Clausen is a freelance journalist in Pahrump.

